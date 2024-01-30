New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations

The three trillion-dollar company posted some solid growth in Q2 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Microsoft (MSFT) has come forth with its earnings report for Q2 2024. The report provides an in-depth look at the company’s financial performance over the past quarter, and it’s relatively good news for the stock. Microsoft reported a beat on both revenue and EPS during the quarter.

Microsoft’s earnings report for Q2 2024 was published after markets closed today. As for revenue, Microsoft brought in $62 billion against a $61.1 billion estimate. The company’s $2.93/share EPS was comfortably above the $2.78/share prediction.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Source: Getty Images

"We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we’re winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector.”

Microsoft (MSFT) stock took a dive before skyrocketing in after-hours trading today. It dropped as low as $403.50 and then climbed as high as $413.28.

Microsoft is just one of several companies reporting financial news this week. Stick with Shacknews to keep up with it all.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola