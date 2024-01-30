Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations The three trillion-dollar company posted some solid growth in Q2 2024.

Microsoft (MSFT) has come forth with its earnings report for Q2 2024. The report provides an in-depth look at the company’s financial performance over the past quarter, and it’s relatively good news for the stock. Microsoft reported a beat on both revenue and EPS during the quarter.

Microsoft’s earnings report for Q2 2024 was published after markets closed today. As for revenue, Microsoft brought in $62 billion against a $61.1 billion estimate. The company’s $2.93/share EPS was comfortably above the $2.78/share prediction.



Source: Getty Images

"We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we’re winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector.”

Microsoft (MSFT) stock took a dive before skyrocketing in after-hours trading today. It dropped as low as $403.50 and then climbed as high as $413.28.

Microsoft is just one of several companies reporting financial news this week. Stick with Shacknews to keep up with it all.