Google (GOOGL) Q4 2023 earnings results beat Wall Street revenue and EPS estimates

As we continue through the latest season of quarterly earnings results for major tech companies, Google and its Alphabet parent company are the latest to report on their Q4 2023 earnings. As Google continues to be one of the foremost search engine providers in the world, alongside a bustling YouTube business and its implementation of AI technology, its earnings results amounted to good news with Google beating expectations on revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS).

Google reported its Q4 2023 earnings results via its investor relations website this week. The company posted a revenue of $86.31 billion USD. That was enough to outdo the Wall Street estimate, which called for $85.3 billion. Meanwhile, the EPS ultimately came out to $1.64 per share. Google’s final numbers outdid Wall Street consensus, which was set at $1.59 per share. However, it wasn’t good enough to beat the earnings Whisper Number, which was set at $1.68 per share, a little bit above Google’s final number.

Google (GOOGL) stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of Q4 2023 earnings results.

Google had a mixed bag of news throughout its Q4 2023 period. The company has made several strides in AI technology, including a collaboration with Samsung’s new Galaxy devices that allow for “Circle to Search” functionality, allowing users to circle an object and find it online for shopping and other options.

On the flipside, Google also recently had a mass layoff which saw 1,000 employees cut across hardware, engineer, and assistance teams. The company also lost a lawsuit in San Francisco which saw a judge side with Epic Games against alleged antitrust practices on the Google Store.

Regardless, Google clearly still stands at the forefront as one of the most important tech companies in the world and its Q4 2023 earnings results continue to be indicative of that. Stay tuned as we continue to report on Google news and other company earnings results as they drop.