Google lays off roughly 1,000 employees across hardware, engineer, and assistance teams Google has confirmed reports that it laid off 'a few hundred' employees in three different departments.

Google was among the first major tech companies to announce mass layoffs in 2023, kicking off what would be a year infamous for layoffs across both the tech and gaming industries. It doesn’t look like things are letting up any time soon, either, as Google has now confirmed recent reports that it has laid off several hundred employees, totaling roughly 1,000 workers.

Reports of Google layoffs started surfacing over the past 24 hours at publications like The New York Times and 9to5 Google. Google eventually confirmed in a statement to The Verge that it had indeed terminated “a few hundred” jobs. Specifically, within the hardware, engineering, and assistance departments. The spokesperson also said that “a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better.” They stopped replying when The Verge asked if this would be the end of this round of job cuts.



Source: Google

A round of layoffs at Google in early 2023 left 12,000 people without jobs, prompting the Alphabet Workers Union to host rallies in protest. This week’s layoffs, while affecting a smaller number of people, demonstrate a concerning trend throughout the technology industry.

Just earlier today, Discord announced that it’d be laying off roughly 17 percent of its company. This comes on the heels of Twitch announcing a round of layoffs earlier this week. We wish everyone affected the best, and will continue to follow the ongoing streak of layoffs in the industry.