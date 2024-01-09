New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Twitch to lay off 500 employees

The popular streaming platform, owned by trillion dollar company Amazon, is set to lay off roughly 35% of its staff.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
17

The games industry has taken a hit over the last year with numerous companies laying-off staff and the New Year hasn’t slowed that down. The latest company to let go of hundreds of employees is Twitch, with 500 employees, or 35 percent of its workforce, set to be laid off soon.

On January 9, 2024, Bloomberg’s Cecilia D'Anastasio reported that Twitch may be announcing the layoffs of 500 staff members tomorrow. This equates to roughly 35 percent of employees at Twitch, which follows on from the company laying off 400 employees in March 2023.

Twitch logo, white text with black drop shadow on purple background

Source: Twitch

Twitch was acquired nine years ago by now-trillion dollar company Amazon, with D’Anastasio noting that the business remains unprofitable. In fact, Twitch is removing itself from Korea in late February after announcing that the cost of operating in the region is “10 times more expensive than in most other countries.”

The layoffs at Twitch are just another in a long series of layoffs that has rocked the games industry. Last year, Unity laid off employees, Amazon Games did the same, Bungie gutted its community and social teams, Epic Games had a string of layoffs while Naught Dog, Sega, Blizzard, CD Projekt RED, and others also cut employee numbers. Meanwhile, the video game market is projected to reach a revenue of $282.3 billion in 2024 according to Statista.com.

Suffice it to say, starting off the year with a round of layoffs is not a good look. Hopefully 2024 doesn’t continue on in 2023’s footsteps. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on the goings on in the video game industry.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 9, 2024 4:35 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Twitch to lay off 500 employees

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 9, 2024 3:33 PM

      Twitch cutting 35%/500 staff

      https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-09/amazon-s-twitch-to-cut-500-employees-about-35-of-staff

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 9, 2024 3:45 PM

        This timeline sucks.

      • Omaha legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 9, 2024 3:47 PM

        Shiiiiiit

      • kill9
        reply
        January 9, 2024 3:53 PM

        #riptwitch

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 9, 2024 4:09 PM

        Who needs staff when streamers are lining up to do all the hard work for peanuts!

        • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 9, 2024 4:19 PM

          Now that they legalized soft-core porn, the money will print itself.

          • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 9, 2024 5:01 PM

            that was undone within hours/days of the change you're referring to

      • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 9, 2024 4:21 PM

        These companies suck. They're just doing this to depress labour power.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 9, 2024 4:25 PM

          why aren't more non-tech companies doing this now too?

          • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 9, 2024 4:29 PM

            They have been. Non tech companies account for at least 30 to 40% of layoffs in the past year. Big ones like GE, Disney, Ford, etc.

            • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 9, 2024 4:32 PM

              This motherfucker here:
              https://jacobin.com/2023/09/tim-gurner-capitalists-neoliberalism-unemployment-precarity

              • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 9, 2024 4:43 PM

                Larry Summers is an idiot but attempting to in a single paragraph link Gurner's personal disdain for the working class with Summer's belief in the mainstream economic theory of how unemployment and inflation are linked is pretty stupid but unsurprising for Jacobin. Economists didn't think unemployment and inflation are linked out of some disdain for workers and belief that a certain number of people need to suffer so that bosses can exert more control over them but because they actually thought they had data suggesting a certain amount of aggregate spending power amongst people would lead to undesirable amounts of inflation (which is true in the abstract but seemingly not true specifically in terms of spending power driven entirely by normal wage gains).

                • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  January 9, 2024 5:02 PM

                  When people tell you who they are, you should believe them.

                  • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    January 9, 2024 5:19 PM

                    clearly Larry Summers is an evil wizard for believing a mainstream economic theory on inflation, that's why Obama leaned on him for advice

                    • the city legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      January 9, 2024 5:46 PM

                      you have more in common with a homeless person than you do with any person of real means in america

                      you operate with such charity for capital

                      depressing labor power is pretty reasonable considering tech labor had the most leverage over the last decade or so

                      needed a good correction

                      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                        reply
                        January 9, 2024 5:51 PM

                        I assume Twitch did some employee surveys and looked at attrition data after their last round of layoffs in March 2023 and realized they didn't sufficiently depress the power of their remaining employees so now they're back for more. Hopefully this does the trick and they don't have to cut another 400 in 6 months to teach them a lesson. Wonder when other CEOs outside tech will catch on to this one weird trick so they can stop having to increase wages.

            • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 9, 2024 4:38 PM

              Tech is a tiny portion of the overall market so for non-tech to only account for 30-40% of layoffs suggests there's a tiny number of layoffs outside that sector. Which is in line with what you'd expect given the historically low unemployment rates and great jobs numbers every month.

          • Sludgehead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 9, 2024 6:06 PM

            https://layoffs.fyi/

        • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 9, 2024 4:54 PM

          US unemployment is about as low as it gets.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 9, 2024 4:22 PM

        Prime subs probably gone soon at this rate. RIP streamers income

      • redshak legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 9, 2024 4:27 PM

        Twitch has laid off half its staff in a year. Has it negatively impacted the way anyone uses twitch?

        Honest question. I don't use the service but if they could chop half their workers - is the experience worse for end users?

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 9, 2024 4:35 PM

          They screwed up my Twitch Turbo subscription billing though that's probably related to the changes in their pricing/billing model than a staffing issue.

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 9, 2024 5:50 PM

          There was some boobs for a while.

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 9, 2024 4:32 PM

        I didn't realize they had that many employees

        • pulsedrive legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 9, 2024 6:01 PM

          This was the first time I was like, "that sounds about the right number of employees for that service..."

        • dafugg legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 9, 2024 6:11 PM

          Managerial fiefdoms

      • Head Rush legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 9, 2024 4:41 PM

        I bet severance for most will be an inflatable pool and a Pickle Rick

        • Dolemite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 9, 2024 5:10 PM

          To claim their severance they all have to go jump into a shallow foam pit ass first.

Hello, Meet Lola