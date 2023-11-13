Amazon Games lays off 180 employees Amazon attributes the layoffs to 'changes in our business approach.'

As the gaming industry continues to be hit with layoffs at studios both big and small, one of the biggest companies in the world is laying off employees in its games division. Amazon Games is laying off 180 employees, as announced in an internal email.

Word of layoffs at Amazon first spread thanks to a report from Aftermath. Included in the layoffs are the entirety of the Crown Channel on Twitch, which previously hosted live events with various popular streamers. Aftermath obtained the full email provided to employees, written by Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games.



Source: Amazon Games

We’ve listened to our customers and we know delivering free games every month is what they want most, so we are refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there. With these changes in our business approach come changes to our resourcing, resulting in the elimination of just over 180 roles. I know this is difficult news and that the impact will be felt widely. It never feels good to say goodbye to colleagues. This isn’t a decision the leadership team came to quickly; it was the result of extensive considerations and road mapping for our future. We are proud of the work the teams have been doing, pushing into new areas with weekly content on Crown Channel, and finding more ways to help publishers reach new audiences with Game Growth. But after further evaluation of our businesses, it became clear that we need [to] focus our resources and efforts to deliver great games to players now and in the future.

The report also states that Amazon is looking to put increased efforts into Prime Gaming. It’s unfortunately just the latest in what has been a year filled with industries at some of the gaming industry’s biggest companies. Most recently, we saw Epic Games and Bungie lay off large chunks of their respective workforces.