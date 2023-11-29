Unity to scrap agreement with Weta FX & lay off around 265 employees Unity entered the agreement with Peter Jackson's VFX studio in 2021, acquiring its Weta Digital subsidiary in the process.

It would appear that even more layoffs are happening at the Unity company this week in relation to an agreement with Peter Jackson’s Weta FX. Unity will reportedly pull out of the professional services piece of said agreement and, with that, lay off approximately 265 employees whose jobs were related to those services.

Unity’s latest layoffs come via an apparent announcement from the company, as reported by Reuters. The company said earlier this week that it will be eliminating 3.8 percent of its global workforce, equating to about 265 jobs, as it ends an agreement with Weta FX. In addition to the layoff, Unity will also shut down 14 office locations, including Berlin and Singapore, and reduce office space utilization in San Francisco and Bellevue, Washington.

Despite ending their agreement, Unity will retain availability of Weta technology and tools on its platform.

Source: Weta Digital

Unity entered into said agreement with Peter Jackson’s company in 2021, acquiring a division of the company, Weta Digital in the process for $1.6 billion USD. The Weta FX company has made many tools available via the Unity platform, with much of them focused on film production. Even so, the Weta company itself is aware of the plight facing hundreds of workers at Unity this week and made a statement that it will attempt to acquire as many of those laid off as possible:

Weta FX will be extending offers to as many of the team as possible as it looks to expand its research, development and support functions. Unity will retain ownership of the technology it acquired from Wētā in December 2021 and will be evaluating the best way to enhance its offerings with it over time.

It’s another rough bit of news for Unity, which also laid off 600 employees earlier this year and was in even hotter water for runtime fees it attempted to impose on developers, which it eventually walked back. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.