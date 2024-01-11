Discord to lay off 17% of staff
CEO Jason Citron cites over expansion in 2020 as the cause for layoffs.
2023 was a horrible year for video game industry layoffs and 2024 has unfortunately picked up where it left off. We’ve already seen layoffs at Unity and Twitch in the early calendar year, and now Discord is cutting jobs too. The company behind the popular social app has confirmed that it’s laying off 17 percent of its staff.
Discord announced its layoffs in an internal email obtained by The Verge. In it, CEO Jason Citron parrots countless other CEOs in saying that the layoffs were a “difficult decision” and something that the company “did not take lightly.” He attributes the layoffs, which will affect 170 Discord employees, to the company’s rapid growth during the worst days of the pandemic.
Citron’s letter goes on to outline the severance packages for affected employees, which includes five months salary, three months of outplacement services, and access to Modern Health service through the end of the year. 2024 is already off to a terrible start in regard to industry layoffs, and we wish the best for everyone impacted.
I've seen various Twitter threads about how changes to Section 174 of some tax code stuff is massively impacting how less/unprofitable software companies can afford to keep previous headcount. Way outside my area of expertise but it seems like Discord could fit in that bucket. But I also don't know why execs don't cite that sort of thing as a reason for cost cutting if it's actually the reason.
The amendment to S174 means employing software engineers can no longer be accounted as a direct cost in the year they are paid – unlike the norm, globally. Here’s a simplified example of the change from the final tax year before the change.
Take an imaginary bootstrapped software business called “Acme Corp.” This company generates $1,000,000 of revenue per year running a SaaS service. It employs five engineers, and pays each $200,000. That is $1,000,000 paid in labor costs. For simplicity, we omit other costs like servers and hosting, even though those costs can also fall under the new R&D rules, and have to be amortized. So, how much taxable profit does this company make?
In 2021, the answer would be zero profit. In 2022, the answer was $900,000 in profits(!!) This is because from 2022, software engineer labor costs must be amortized over five years. Here is how amortization works:
10% amortized for the first year
20% amortized for years 2 to 5
10% for year 6
...
What happens to a small, bootstrapped company without $189,000 in cash floating around with which to pay this tax? There are two options:
Take out a loan at a relatively high interest rate (likely at around 10% or so.) I’ve heard of small businesses needing to use personal loans to pay tax.
Lay off a software engineer on $200,000 per year and use this saving to pay the bill!
https://blog.pragmaticengineer.com/section-174/
Trump tax cuts are bad
