Discord to lay off 17% of staff CEO Jason Citron cites over expansion in 2020 as the cause for layoffs.

2023 was a horrible year for video game industry layoffs and 2024 has unfortunately picked up where it left off. We’ve already seen layoffs at Unity and Twitch in the early calendar year, and now Discord is cutting jobs too. The company behind the popular social app has confirmed that it’s laying off 17 percent of its staff.

Discord announced its layoffs in an internal email obtained by The Verge. In it, CEO Jason Citron parrots countless other CEOs in saying that the layoffs were a “difficult decision” and something that the company “did not take lightly.” He attributes the layoffs, which will affect 170 Discord employees, to the company’s rapid growth during the worst days of the pandemic.



Source: Discord

Our company has changed and grown significantly over the past few years. We should all be really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together to serve the millions of people who turn to Discord every day to spend time with their friends. At the same time, we have to face some hard truths. We grew quickly and expanded our workforce even faster, increasing by 5x since 2020. As a result, we took on more projects and became less efficient in how we operated.

Citron’s letter goes on to outline the severance packages for affected employees, which includes five months salary, three months of outplacement services, and access to Modern Health service through the end of the year. 2024 is already off to a terrible start in regard to industry layoffs, and we wish the best for everyone impacted.