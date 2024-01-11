New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Discord to lay off 17% of staff

CEO Jason Citron cites over expansion in 2020 as the cause for layoffs.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Discord
14

2023 was a horrible year for video game industry layoffs and 2024 has unfortunately picked up where it left off. We’ve already seen layoffs at Unity and Twitch in the early calendar year, and now Discord is cutting jobs too. The company behind the popular social app has confirmed that it’s laying off 17 percent of its staff.

Discord announced its layoffs in an internal email obtained by The Verge. In it, CEO Jason Citron parrots countless other CEOs in saying that the layoffs were a “difficult decision” and something that the company “did not take lightly.” He attributes the layoffs, which will affect 170 Discord employees, to the company’s rapid growth during the worst days of the pandemic.

The Discord logo inside of a white speech bubble.

Source: Discord

Citron’s letter goes on to outline the severance packages for affected employees, which includes five months salary, three months of outplacement services, and access to Modern Health service through the end of the year. 2024 is already off to a terrible start in regard to industry layoffs, and we wish the best for everyone impacted.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    January 11, 2024 12:55 PM

    Discord to lay off 17% of staff

      January 11, 2024 10:51 AM

      Layoffs at Discord

      https://www.theverge.com/2024/1/11/24034705/discord-layoffs-17-percent-employees

        January 11, 2024 11:05 AM

        Nitro subs must not be working out.

        January 11, 2024 11:07 AM

        I've seen various Twitter threads about how changes to Section 174 of some tax code stuff is massively impacting how less/unprofitable software companies can afford to keep previous headcount. Way outside my area of expertise but it seems like Discord could fit in that bucket. But I also don't know why execs don't cite that sort of thing as a reason for cost cutting if it's actually the reason.

          January 11, 2024 12:20 PM

          The amendment to S174 means employing software engineers can no longer be accounted as a direct cost in the year they are paid – unlike the norm, globally. Here’s a simplified example of the change from the final tax year before the change.

          Take an imaginary bootstrapped software business called “Acme Corp.” This company generates $1,000,000 of revenue per year running a SaaS service. It employs five engineers, and pays each $200,000. That is $1,000,000 paid in labor costs. For simplicity, we omit other costs like servers and hosting, even though those costs can also fall under the new R&D rules, and have to be amortized. So, how much taxable profit does this company make?

          In 2021, the answer would be zero profit. In 2022, the answer was $900,000 in profits(!!) This is because from 2022, software engineer labor costs must be amortized over five years. Here is how amortization works:

          10% amortized for the first year
          20% amortized for years 2 to 5
          10% for year 6
          ...
          What happens to a small, bootstrapped company without $189,000 in cash floating around with which to pay this tax? There are two options:

          Take out a loan at a relatively high interest rate (likely at around 10% or so.) I’ve heard of small businesses needing to use personal loans to pay tax.
          Lay off a software engineer on $200,000 per year and use this saving to pay the bill!

          https://blog.pragmaticengineer.com/section-174/

          Trump tax cuts are bad

        January 11, 2024 11:23 AM

        5x growth since 2020 is wild. no wonder they have to cut.

        January 11, 2024 11:24 AM

        You'll have to change your name very soon. VERY soon. We will remind you a lot until you do.

        January 11, 2024 11:33 AM

        Discord? More like cutcord.

        January 11, 2024 11:37 AM

        These companies must be loving the camouflage they're all giving each other to do these layoffs without repercussions.

          January 11, 2024 11:52 AM

          Workers are scared now. You know all that talk about unions?

          Great way to depress unions is to make workers fear for their jobs.

          January 11, 2024 11:57 AM

          why didn't Discord lay these people off during the last round of layoffs they did last year? not enough cover then?

        January 11, 2024 11:38 AM

        Oh no there might be fewer annoying new features

          January 11, 2024 11:55 AM

          Seriously. It feels like they add something every other week that just makes it worse.

        January 11, 2024 11:42 AM

        I'm interviewing with them today lol, or at least I was. Probably should check on that.

          January 11, 2024 11:52 AM

          Just emailed the recruiter and welp:

          The email account that you tried to reach does not exist.

            January 11, 2024 11:55 AM

            Congratulations on your job!

            January 11, 2024 11:59 AM

            I once drove two hours to an interview to find out my interviewer had been fired. Since I do business with the company I was told by his colleagues that he got wasted at a company party and said some things.

            January 11, 2024 12:02 PM

            Manual lol

            January 11, 2024 12:03 PM

            sadlol on that one

            January 11, 2024 12:22 PM

            Brutal lol

            January 11, 2024 12:33 PM

            oh man, I'm sorry.

            January 11, 2024 12:45 PM

            Was the interview WITH the recruiter? Might still be on but the recruiter themselves is no longer there if it was with someone else in the company

              January 11, 2024 12:49 PM

              Just got a google meet cancellation so it is officially R I P

                January 11, 2024 12:51 PM

                fuuuuuuck. although, maybe a blessing in disguise I suppose. discords business model seems pretty lacking

          January 11, 2024 12:21 PM

          Was the interview over Discord?

