Google reveals Circle to Search function for enhanced searching The new feature will allow users to search the internet by circling or tapping subjects in a picture.

During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked January 2024 presentation, the company revealed a new collaboration with Google to enhance a suite of features on its devices, particularly in the lane of search and artificial intelligence. During a demonstration, Google revealed Circle to Search, a new feature that allows users to search the web by tapping on circling images.

With Circle to Search, users can use their finger (or stylus) to circle a subject in a picture and instantly search it on the web. This includes plants, drinks, devices, and just about everything else. In addition to circling, users can tap and scribble over the subject they want to learn more about. The feature is powered by Google’s latest AI technology.



Source: Google

When it releases, Circle to Search will be available on the (newly announced) Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 phones, but Google plans to bring it to more devices. Today’s showcase also included a breakdown of the Galaxy S24’s live two-way language translation.