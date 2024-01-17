New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google reveals Circle to Search function for enhanced searching

The new feature will allow users to search the internet by circling or tapping subjects in a picture.
Donovan Erskine
Google
During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked January 2024 presentation, the company revealed a new collaboration with Google to enhance a suite of features on its devices, particularly in the lane of search and artificial intelligence. During a demonstration, Google revealed Circle to Search, a new feature that allows users to search the web by tapping on circling images.

With Circle to Search, users can use their finger (or stylus) to circle a subject in a picture and instantly search it on the web. This includes plants, drinks, devices, and just about everything else. In addition to circling, users can tap and scribble over the subject they want to learn more about. The feature is powered by Google’s latest AI technology.

A woman's glasses are circled and used to search Google.

Source: Google

When it releases, Circle to Search will be available on the (newly announced) Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 phones, but Google plans to bring it to more devices. Today’s showcase also included a breakdown of the Galaxy S24’s live two-way language translation.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

