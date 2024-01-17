Samsung Galaxy S24 will offer live two-way translation across 13 languages The Samsung Galaxy S24 can assist regardless of what device the other party is on, even if they're on a landline.

Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked event continued with the reveal of exciting new features for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24. One of the most eye-opening reveals was a new translation feature that would offer real-time two-way audio and text translation across 13 different languages.

A live demo was shown during the Samsung Unpacked event displaying a call between English and Spanish speakers. Translations are then processed and interpreted in real-time and delivered to both speakers. Among the most interesting ideas is that the language translation will work regardless of who's on the other end of the call. The feature will even work if the other person is on a landline.

Translations are also being integrated into the Galaxy S24's text interface. Users can receive real-time translation assistance as they type words and phrases into their phone. As with the live audio assist, this feature works across 13 different languages.



Source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24's translation features appear to be plentiful and will hopefully prove accurate. The ability to interpret on-the-spot during calls, via text messages, and even in person through the Tap Assist feature has a multitude of applications, whether traveling internationally or even speaking with family members who don't necessarily speak your language.

We're continuing to watch the January 17 Samsung Unpacked event, and we'll continue to report on any news or interesting things as they break. Keep it on Shacknews and the Samsung topic page for the latest updates.