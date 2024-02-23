EA Sports College Football 25 will include all 134 FBS schools Every NCAA Division 1 CFB program will be featured in EA Sports College Football 25.

With EA Sports College Football 25 officially set for a summer release, the developer has begun to trickle out details about its highly-anticipated return to the franchise. In a recent news dump, Electronic Arts confirmed that EA Sports College Football will include all 134 FBS schools.

EA announced in a tweet that all 134 schools that make up the NCAA Division 1 league will be featured in EA Sports College Football 25. Some of the teams shown in a new graphic include Baylor, Maryland, LSU, and UCLA.



Source: EA Sports

We also learned about some of the talent that’ll be in the booth for the new CFB video game. Longtime commentator Kirk Herbstreit has confirmed that he’s lending his voice to the game, and he’ll be joined by the likes of Chris Fowler, Rece Davis, Kevin Connors, Jesse Palmer, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack.

We can expect several more updates on EA Sports College Football 25 between now and its release this summer, so be sure to bookmark our dedicated topic page here on Shacknews.