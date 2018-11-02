Pain and Gain Exotic quest - Destiny 2
Complete the Pain and Gain Exotic quest in Destiny 2 to earn a free Riskrunner and its Exotic Catalyst.
Complete the Pain and Gain Exotic quest in Destiny 2 to earn a free Riskrunner and its Exotic Catalyst.
Activison's role in the Destiny franchise is at an end, as Bungie has now acquired "full publishing rights and responsibilities" to the sci-fi series.
The Shacknews staff thinks back over the biggest highlights of their gaming careers.
Could the weapon be coming back to the game?
All Destiny 2 owners can get the opportunity to try Forsaken's popular Gambit mode starting this Friday.
We let Greg out of the video mines long enough to whip up the latest top 10.
Heads up, 'Guardian,' this article isn't for you. Greg Burke thinks that Destiny 2 is a Triple A mediocre experience.
The guardians better be ready to step their game up for all the new content arriving in Bungie’s new expansion for Destiny 2.
Start gearing up for the new Warmind expansion.
Ready to learn more about what Warmind contains? Make sure you tune in.