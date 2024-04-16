Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1 patch notes adjust Crucible quitter penalty As of Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1, penalties for quitting Crucible will apply to a player's whole account instead of just the character.

It’s another week of updates for Destiny 2 as we move further through the Into the Light content, as well as getting closer to The Final Shape expansion. Update 7.3.6.1 has rolled out and it’s a pretty simple one. This one just does a little bit of maintenance and adjustment. However, those who quit Crucible are about to have a worse time going forward. The penalty has been adjusted in this update so that it affects your whole account, rather than just the character you’re playing on.

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1 patch notes

Bungie released Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1 and its accompanying patch notes this week, sharing the latest balances and tweaks on the game. Perhaps one of the biggest is the changes to Crucible penalties for quitting players. Where previously it just affected the character you were playing on, those with multiple characters will now find that they can’t simply escape to a spare character when they drop out of a Crucible match early. That penalty now affect’s the player’s account. There were other changes as well. You can check them out in full below:

Activities

Crucible

General

Quitter penalties are now applied to the account and not the character.

Iron Banner

Increased the drop rates for Tusk of the Boar and Multimach CCX for players that have not acquired them yet.

Destiny 2: Into the Light

Onslaught

Fixed an issue where players who miss the portal back to the main combat area remain stuck for the duration of the purchase phase.

Fixed an issue where Onslaught was showing the Trials of Osiris symbol when selecting the activity.

Exotic Missions

The Whisper

Fixed an issue where only the player breaking an Oracle would get rewards.

Fixed an issue where the player breaking an Oracle could get more rewards than intended.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited uptime for the Cascade Point perk.

UI/UX

Fireteam Finder

Fixed an issue where creating a Fireteam Finder listing for the Vanguard Ops playlist wouldn't launch a random activity from said playlist.

General

Fixed an issue where interacting with Shaxx’s holograms in Hall of Champions would play the wrong character animation.

That covers the Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1 patch notes. Be sure to follow the rest of our Destiny 2 coverage for news, updates, and guides to getting the most out of your Guardian!