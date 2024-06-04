Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.1 patch notes: The Final Shape The Final Shape expansion has launched today, and with it comes a massive update for all of Destiny 2.

It’s finally here, Guardians. Destiny 2: The Final Shape has arrived, and with it comes the next massive chapter in the game’s long-running saga, as well as a large collection of new features, missions, content, weapons, abilities, and so much more. It’s a big day for Destiny fans to say the least, but The Final Shape expansion also comes with a big new update for the main game. Update 8.0.0.1 is appropriately robust and features all of the latest fixes for the game, so strap in and see what’s buffed, nerfed, adjusted, and more!

Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.1 patch notes

Bungie officially rolled out Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Update 8.0.0.1, and the accompanying patch notes this week. This marks the arrival of one of the largest content expansions for Destiny 2 yet, bringing about a massive new story arc with The Witness, as well as exciting features like the Prismatic subclass that lets you combine elements of Light and Darkness subclasses into devastating new combinations. There’s much more in the patch notes, so read on below to see what changed:

Activities

Crucible

Competitive will now use the Blended “1-1-1" Special Ammo system in place of the Crates system. We will begin rolling this system out to other playlists soon.

Adjusted spawns on Altar of Flame and Dead Cliffs for Countdown Rush to improve match balance.

Updated Private Match screens to support expanded options and to improve usability.

Updated sound effects for rank promotion and defense toasts in Competitive to better convey success or failure.

Fixed an issue where Relic meter was not correctly progressing in Relic.

Fixed an issue where Private Match activity modifiers would display inaccurately.

Shadowkeep

Fixed an issue in the mission Beyond where players would sometimes get stuck without the activity progressing them correctly.

Warlord’s Ruin

Fixed an issue in Warlord's Ruin where the sound effect that occurs after a player is frozen by the tempest storm did not play correctly.

Crota’s End

Fixed an issue preventing completion of the All for One challenge and associated Triumph.

The Pantheon

Fixed an issue where The Pantheon emblems appeared in the General category rather than the Raids category in Collections.

UI/UX

General

Added a gameplay subtitles option that displays the speaker's name before their dialog.

This option is off by default. To activate it, navigate to the Options menu and toggle it to on.

This feature does not affect cinematic subtitles.

Added Reputation Boost information for ritual activities to the Director.

Hovering over the Rituals nodes at the top of the Director (Vanguard Ops, Crucible, Gambit) will display when reputation boosts are active.

Fixed an issue where dungeon tracking stats were not displayed on emblems.

Fireteam Finder

Improved placement and visuals of the Reselecting Activity button so players have better access to it.

Fixed an issue where Fireteam Finder lobbies for Crucible Labs weren't allowing the correct max number of players for the activity.

Fixed an issue where in some Fireteam Finder applications, player status was not displayed properly.

Guardian Ranks/Journey Screen

Made visual and functional improvements to the Journey screen and Guardian Ranks icons.

Fixed an issue where the Cherished Guardian Rank objective displayed the incorrect Commendation score requirement.

Quests

Added Milestones to the quest log.

Milestones will not count against a player's maximum quest/bounty capacity.

Tracked quests will be sorted to the top of their categories when the quest log is reloaded next.

Added an option to set a specific Quest tab as the default.

The default Quest tab will be the first tab opened when the quest log is loaded.

Added text to the Quest tooltip to communicate when a Quest is directly launchable from its Quest Details screen.

Gameplay and Investment

Abilities

All Subclasses

All Super abilities now use the same damage-based recharge parameters.

Previously, energy gained through damage dealt and received was scaled based on the passive recharge rate of the Super, resulting in a broader delta between long-recharge Supers and short-recharge Supers than intended.

This will, for example, bring the real-world uptime of Ward of Dawn and Well of Radiance closer to the uptime of a Super like Arc Staff or Fists of Havoc.

Arc Subclasses

Arcstrider

Arc Staff:

Heavy palm strike attacks and heavy air slam blind enemies.

Disorienting Blow:

Decreased base cooldown time from 100 seconds to 90 seconds.

Tempest Strike:

Added additional damage resistance vs. PvE combatants when activated, lingering for a short duration after the attack.

Striker

Knockout

Increased bonus damage granted to powered melee attacks vs. PvE combatants from 25% to 50%.

Reworked healing behavior:

No longer unstuns health regeneration on melee defeats. Now instantly grants a chunk of healing that scales with the type of target defeated.

Player: 30 health points.

Minor combatant: 50 health points.

Major combatant: 75 health points.

Champion+ combatant: 100 health points.

Touch of Thunder

Lightning Grenade:

Now applies Jolt after the first damage event, rather than prior.

This means that the Jolt won't instantly pop on application, and attackers will need to either wait for the second lightning burst from the grenade or deal additional damage via other means to trigger the Jolt's chain lightning.

Storm Grenade:

Increased tracking travel speed when targeting PvE combatants by between 0.5 and 1 meters per second, increasing with the storm’s lifetime.

Thunderclap

Added additional damage resistance vs. PvE combatants when activated, lingering for a short duration after the attack.

Increased minimum damage vs. PvE combatants by 20%.

Increased maximum damage vs. PvE combatants by 33%.

Increased maximum damage vs. enemy players by 14%.

Stormcaller

Lightning Surge

Added additional damage resistance vs. PvE combatants when activated, lingering for a short duration after the attack.

This is intended to help players survive during the final lightning strike performance until the player returns to first person and can maneuver out of danger

Ball Lightning

Increased the final arming shape size by 30%.

Fixed an issue where the arming shape was offset upward, higher than the maximum damage range of the projectile’s detonation.

Chain Lightning

Increased secondary chain projectile’s base damage from 27 to 54.

Arc Grenades

Storm Grenade:

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 20%.

Touch of Thunder variant’s damage is unchanged.

Skip Grenade:

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%.

Arcbolt Grenade:

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%.

Arc Fragments

Spark of Recharge:

Ability regeneration bonus now persists until the player returns to full shields, rather than deactivating as soon as shields begin to recharge.

Spark of Beacons:

Now also triggers on defeating targets with Arc Power ammo weapons while amplified.

Spark of Frequency:

Now also grants 15 weapon stability on powered melee hit, in addition to its reload benefit.

Solar Subclasses

Solar General

Restoration

Restoration’s full-body visual effects now reduce their intensity while the player's Super is active.

Cure

Cure's healing now takes place over 0.1 seconds rather than instantly.

This change is unlikely to affect Cure's efficacy in a meaningful way but is primarily intended to improve the readability of Cure's heal in the middle of combat in the UI.

Gunslinger

Lightweight Knife

Now has 2 melee charges by default.

Increased throw animation speed by 33%.

Reduced suppression time between throws, so both knives can be thrown very quickly back-to-back.

The additional melee charge does not stack with Ophidia Spathe, due to the Exotic’s unique energy recharge behavior. We’ll be monitoring this and evaluating how things are playing once things go live.

Knock 'Em Down

Reduced internal cooldown on throwing knife refund from 1 second to 0.2 seconds.

Gunpowder Gamble

Fixed an issue where Gunpowder Gamble was unable to damage Strand Tangles.

Golden Gun - Marksman

Reduced strength of Orbs of Power created on precision hit as follows:

When hitting non-boss enemies, reduced strength from 0.75x to 0.5x of a normal Super Orb of Power.

When hitting boss enemies, reduced strength from 0.75x to about 0.4x of a normal Super Orb of Power.

When hitting boss enemies while Star-Eater Scales is equipped, reduced strength from 0.75x to about 0.35x of a normal Super Orb of Power.

Sunbreaker

Consecration

Consecration’s slam attack can now shatter Stasis crystals.

Ignitions generated by Consecration now deal 20% additional damage to PvE combatants.

Fixed an issue where Consecration’s slam attack was sometimes unable to damage floating combatants while they were grounded.

Fixed an issue where Consecration’s intended PvE damage resistance was not being applied.

Hammer of Sol

Increased projectile submunition count when Sol Invictus is not equipped as follows:

If the projectile detonates within the first 0.7 seconds of its lifetime, it now creates 4 shrapnel submunitions, up from 3.

If the projectile detonates after the first 0.7 seconds of its lifetime, it now creates 6 shrapnel, up from 5.

When Sol Invictus is equipped, only 3 shrapnel submunitions are created, regardless of flight time.

Shrapnel submunitions now deal additional damage when Sol Invictus is not equipped, with the damage increasing after the first 0.7 seconds of the projectile's lifetime.

Dawnblade

Heat Rises

Fixed an issue where throwing some grenades while Heat Rises was equipped would produce Void visual effects on the player's hands during the throw.

Well of Radiance

Now grants radiant for 8 seconds when players exit the Well of Radiance area.

Reduced player survivability while standing in the Well of Radiance aura.

Reduced healing per second from 100 to 50 health points, matching restoration x2.

Increased heal on cast from 40 to 300 health points.

Reduced damage resistance vs. non-boss combatants from 40% to 20%.

Reduced damage resistance vs. boss combatants from 40% to 10%.

Damage resistance vs. enemy players is unchanged.

Increased maximum Orbs of Power from defeating targets while in the player's Well of Radiance aura from 4 to 5.

Solar Grenades

Swarm Grenade

Increased tracking shape size from 4 meters to 6 meters.

Increased linger duration from 7-8 seconds to 10-11 seconds.

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 20%.

Void Subclasses

Void General

Fixed an issue where Volatile could fail to auto-detonate if the target was defeated by the damage event that applied the Volatile effect.

Nightstalker

Snare Bomb

Increased linger duration of smoke after detonation from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.

Now applies small damage over time to enemies in the smoke, which increases in strength the longer they remain in the smoke.

Trapper's Ambush

Increased linger duration of the smoke after detonation from 4.5 seconds to 6 seconds.

Now applies Snare Bomb’s damage over time to enemies caught in its smoke.

Fixed an issue where Trapper’s Ambush’s smoke effects could be obstructed by ground geometry.

Stylish Executioner

Stylish Executioner’s weaken effect can now be applied by Glaive melee attacks.

Sentinel

Shield Throw:

Increased maximum bounce count from 4 to 5.

Increased maximum lifetime from 3 seconds to 4 seconds.

Now increases its tracking shape size and strength after each bounce, increasing its ability to consistently find a new target.

Slightly increased gravity and decreased thrust speed with each bounce.

Increased damage vs. PvE targets by 20%.

Ward of Dawn:

Armor of Light:

Removed Armor of Light overshield. Ward of Dawn now immediately applies a full Void Overshield to the caster and allies that enter its dome.

Armor of Light now instead grants additional damage resistance to players inside the Ward of Dawn:30% vs. enemy players and 60% vs. enemy combatants.

Effective health of players inside the Ward of Dawn dome remains roughly the same as it was before vs. PvE combatants.

Effective health of players inside the Ward of Dawn is significantly lower than it was before vs.other players in PvP, and cannot be further increased by stacking Bastion Barricades inside the Ward to gain additional Overshield layers.

No longer provides Weapons of Light by default. This behavior has been moved to the benefits of Helm of Saint-14.

Allies near the Ward of Dawn dome now have Void Overshield trickled on over time, similar to the volume behind a Bastion barricade.

This trickle rate is reduced in PvP activities.

The Ward of Dawn caster can now generate additional Orbs of Power by defeating enemies with melee attacks in or near their Ward of Dawn dome. Up to a maximum of 5.

Offensive Bulwark

Can now only extend Void Overshield’s timer to its normal maximum duration, to prevent an issue where players could get into a bad timer state.

Now regenerates a small portion of the player's active Void Overshield with each melee defeat.

Voidwalker

Chaos Accelerant

Magnetic Grenade

Increased maximum intensity of physics knockback impulse by 10%.

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 20%.

Now passively decreases the player's Magnetic Grenade’s cooldown by 10% while Chaos Accelerant is equipped.

Pocket Singularity

Increased detonation damage vs. PvE combatants by about 50%.

Nova Bomb

Cataclysm variant:

Increased seeker count from 4 to 6.

Fixed an issue where seekers could impact the environment on creation.

Vortex variant:

Increased Vortex linger duration from 7 seconds to 10 seconds.

Fixed an issue where the linger visual effects were shutting off early.

Void Grenades

Suppressor Grenade

Damage radius now matches Suppression radius.

This does not meaningfully change the damage profile of the grenade but is intended to provide additional feedback to the player when they have successfully Suppressed a target.

Voidwall Grenade

Fixed an issue where the central damage volume was offset significantly lower than the left and right volumes.

Void Fragments

Echo of Instability

Can now be activated by defeating targets with Forerunner's The Rock grenade.

No longer displays its HUD buff text unless a Void weapon is readied.

Stasis Subclasses

Stasis General

New Frost Armor keyword:

You are fortified by layers of durable Stasis matter, reducing incoming damage. Frost Armor damage resistance grows stronger as the player gains additional stacks.

Reduces damage from PvE combatants by 4.5% per stack and from enemy players by 2% per stack.

Stasis Shatter

Increased base PvE shatter damage from 200 to 400.

Fixed an issue where bosses auto-shattering were being hit by two instances of shatter damage.

Fixed an issue where players in an active Super would show immune damage flyouts when automatically breaking out of Stasis freeze.

Revenant

Grim Harvest

Added new behavior:

While Grim Harvest is equipped, Stasis Shards grant a small amount of health and a stack of Frost Armor.

Large Stasis Shards from Grim Harvest grant more health and Frost Armor stacks.

Now has a standardized cooldown when a large number of Shards are created very quickly.

Winter's Shroud

Added new behavior:

Slowing targets briefly increases the player's class ability regeneration rate.

Bonus is reduced in PvP game modes.

Now grants PvE damage reduction when activated.

Touch of Winter

Coldsnap Grenade:

No longer chains an additional time while Touch of Winter is equipped.

Instead, seekers now duplicate when they freeze a target.

Second and third seeker chains now create a medium and large Stasis crystal respectively, rather than every chain creating a small crystal.

Glacier Grenade:

Added an additional Stasis crystal to the ring formation, increasing total count from 6 to 7.

Glacier Grenade ring now forms over 0.27 seconds, rather than instantly.

Silence & Squall

Increased Squall maximum travel speed by 10%.

Squall storm now slows down when any target is within its area of effect to reduce instances where it could overshoot its target.

Increased damage and slow tick rate vs. PvE combatants by about 40%, bringing its freeze time from approximately 0.8 seconds to ~0.5 seconds.

Behemoth

Tectonic Harvest

Added new behavior:

While Tectonic Harvest is equipped, Stasis Shards grant a small amount of health and a stack of Frost Armor.

Now creates a Stasis Shard when shattering a frozen target in addition to shattering Stasis crystals.

Now has a standardized cooldown when a large number of Shards are created very quickly.

Glacial Quake

Now automatically begins sprinting when the player throttles forward.

This change should make Shattering the player's Stasis Crystals significantly more intuitive in the heat of combat.

Increased on-cast Freeze impulse radius vs. PvE combatants from 6 meters to 8 meters.

Shiver Strike

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 10%.

Increased size of melee target search area cone by about 50%.

Increased maximum lunge tracking angular speed from 7 degrees per second to 21 degrees per second.

The end result of these changes is that Shiver Strike misses significantly less and is able to bend its lunge trajectory more to find a target within its search area.

Diamond Lance

Increased thrown Diamond Lance detonation radius from 3.5 meters to 5 meters.

Increased Diamond Lance slam detonation radius from 6.75 meters to 8 meters vs. PvE combatants.

Diamond Lance now shatters Stasis crystals on direct impact.

Reduced Diamond Lance pickup interaction time from 0.2 seconds to 0.1 seconds, matching Strand Tangles.

Increased Diamond Lance pickup interaction radius from 0.7 meters to 3 meters, matching Strand Tangles.

Cryoclasm

Removed sprint time requirement. Cryoclasm now goes on cooldown for 4 seconds after one extended slide.

Shadebinder

Glacial Harvest

Added new behavior:

While Glacial Harvest is equipped, Stasis Shards grant a small amount of health and a stack of Frost Armor.

Now has a standardized cooldown when a large number of Shards are created very quickly.

Iceflare Bolts

Increased maximum seekers created before going on cooldown from 5 to 7.

Stasis Fragments

Whisper of Rime reworked:

No longer grants a Stasis Shard Overshield when collecting a Stasis Shard.

Now increases the maximum duration and stack count of the player's Frost Armor.

Whisper of Chains reworked:

No longer grants passive damage resistance when near a Stasis crystal or frozen target.

Now grants a chance to create a Stasis Shard when defeating a target while the player have one or more stacks of Frost Armor.

Whisper of Fractures reworked:

No longer increases melee energy regeneration while surrounded by enemies.

Now grants a stack of Frost Armor when the player shatters any frozen target with a melee attack.

Whisper of Torment

Grenade energy gains are no longer dependent on the player's current health value. Base grenade energy regeneration amount per incoming damage event increased from 5% to 7%.

While the player has Frost Armor, energy per damage event increases from 7% to 12%.

Whisper of Chill - New Fragment:

Stasis weapon final blows have a chance to create a Stasis Shard.

Whisper of Reversal - New Fragment:

While the player has Frost Armor, dealing or receiving physical melee (i.e., not projectile melee) damage slows the player's victim or attacker.

Strand Subclasses

Strand General

Grapple Tangles

No longer fully refresh their duration when Grappled to.

Now increase their duration by a maximum of 5 seconds per Grapple, reducing to a maximum of 1 second added after 5 consecutive Grapples to the same Grapple Tangle.

Grapple Melee

Can no longer be activated after firing a weapon, similar to sprint-or-slide-activated melee abilities.

Tangles

Tangles will now be paired with the text "Pick Up Tangle" instead of only "Pick Up".

Threadrunner

Ensnaring Slam

Detonation volume vs. enemy players is now a cylinder with a 6.5-meter radius, rather than a sphere with an 8-meter radius.

This results in fewer instances of victims correctly attempting to counterplay by jumping but being caught by the Ensnaring Slam detonation high up in the air.

Threaded Specter

Arming shape vs. PvE combatants now grows more quickly, resulting in more responsive detonations when used in close quarters.

Threaded Spike

Reduced damage vs. enemy players from 79 to 70.

Catching a Threaded Spike no longer breaks invisibility.

Berserker

Into the Fray

Reduced melee energy regeneration scalar from 4x to 3x in PvE activities.

Unchanged in PvP activities.

Banner of War

Reduced maximum timer from 30 seconds to 24 seconds.

Melee, Glaive melee, and Super damage bonus now have diminishing returns with Synthoceps as follows:

Melee bonuses decreased from 1.4x to 1.15x.

Glaive melee bonuses decreased from 1.25x to 1.125x.

Super bonuses decreased from 1.4x to 1.2x.

Melee and Glaive melee damage bonuses now have diminishing returns with Wormgod Caress, too.

Melee bonuses decreased from 1.4x to 1.1x, based on stack count.

Glaive melee bonuses decreased from 1.4x to 1.05x, based on stack count.

Frenzied Blade / Bladefury

Reduced the forward offset for melee lunge target point from 0.4 meters to 0.18 meters.

This should reduce instances where attempting to lunge to a target while at very close range resulted in the character lunging backwards.

Broodweaver

Weaver's Call

Added new behavior:

Defeating a target with Strand damage now has a chance to generate a perched Threadling, with a higher chance of generation from defeating more powerful targets.

This damage can be from any source, including other Threadlings.

Strand Fragments

Thread of Warding

Reduced Woven Mail duration on Orb of Power pickup from 10 seconds to 5 seconds.

Thread of Propagation

No longer displays its HUD buff text unless a Strand weapon is readied.

Exotic Armor

Exotic armor can now be upgraded after it has been fully masterworked, granting an Artifice mod slot.

This comes at the cost of an Exotic Cipher and 10,000 Glimmer.

Hunter

Renewal Grasps

Replaced generic damage resistance with Frost Armor:

On entering your Duskfield Grenade volume, you or allies gain a stack of Frost Armor.

About every 0.9 seconds, an additional stack of Frost Armor is granted, resetting the timer.

Triton Vice

Glaive projectile final blows now always trigger a detonation that matches the Glaive's damage type, even when the Glaive does not match the equipped subclass.

The surrounded effect provided by Triton Vice while wielding a Glaive now lingers on the player for five seconds after no longer being surrounded.

The Sixth Coyote

Now creates an Orb of Power from final blows after using a class ability in addition to its previous behavior.

This is implemented as the Exotic granting a free copy of the Reaper armor mod's effects.

Star-Eater Scales

Increased the Orbs of Power required to grant maximum benefits from 4 to 6.

Reduced the increased Super energy gained per Orb of Power when the Golden Gun is equipped from 2% down to 0.5%.

Fixed an issue where the Super damage boost for attacks that occur quickly after initial cast, such as Shadowshot at close range, was not always applied.

Fixed an issue where a player could maintain the damage bonus after removing Star-Eater Scales.

Foetracer

Now grants the bonus damage it inflicts on a target to weapons. The damage type also matches that of the ability used to damage that target, instead of always matching the equipped subclass.

Assassin's Cowl

Now requires the player to expend a melee charge (or defeat an enemy via a finisher) to activate.

Mask of Bakris

Now requires a Stasis Super to be equipped, instead of a Stasis subclass.

Re-enabled the "Light Shift" debuff in the HUD when a class ability is not recharging.

This is a cosmetic-only change to keep the cooldown visible even while not holding a weapon that benefits from its damage boost.

Fixed an issue where Mask of Bakris applied a Tier 2 damage buff instead of a Tier 4 and failed to display the time remaining on a certain Solar weapon.

Additionally, the Solar damage buff will now function in the Crucible.

The Bombardiers

Now triggers an effect based on the equipped Super element, instead of the equipped subclass.

Celestial Nighthawk

Fixed an issue where players could swap from Celestial Nighthawk to Knucklehead Radar after activating their Super and be granted the benefits from both Exotics.

Dragons Shadow

Now triggers its effects when the player uses Ensnaring Slam or the new Ascension Arc Aspect.

Liars Handshake

Counterpunch now does Arc damage instead of Kinetic.

Titan

Helm of Saint-14

Now causes the wearer's Ward of Dawn to apply the Weapons of Light buff to allies.

Ursa Furiosa

Now provides increased movement speed while guarding with the new Unbreakable Void Aspect.

Also grants Super energy for guarding with Unbreakable that scales based on the amount of incoming damage the shield absorbs.

Eternal Warrior

No longer requires an Arc subclass for Arc final blows to grant its escalating Arc weapon damage bonus.

Armamentarium

Now creates an Orb of Power from grenade final blows in addition to its previous behavior.

This is implemented as the Exotic granting a free copy of the Firepower armor mod's effects.

Khepri's Horn

Increased the damage from the Solar blast by 100% in PvE.

The Solar blast now Scorches each time it hits a target, instead of Scorching only once.

Khepri's Horn now benefits from Ember of Eruption and Ember of Ashes (+30 Scorch in PvE and +15 Scorch in PvP).

Synthoceps

Reduced the amount of time that Bionic Enhancements lingers after no longer being surrounded, from 8 seconds to 5 seconds. This duration is now visible as a timer on the buff.

Severance Enclosure

Now requires the player to expend a melee charge (or defeat an enemy via a finisher) to activate.

Its explosions now require line of sight to damage enemies. We also reduced the knockback intensity of these explosions, which will now launch enemies more consistently vertically.

Heart of Inmost Light

Now displays a single, consolidated status effect icon in the HUD to communicate its state, instead of the two to three it used before.

The functionality of the Exotic is unchanged.

One-Eyed Mask

Fixed an issue where the negative status effects applied to victims by One-Eyed Mask no longer persist after death.

Precious Scars

Now requires a weapon matching the equipped Super element, instead of the equipped subclass.

Hoarfrost-Z

Now requires a Stasis Super to be equipped, instead of a Stasis subclass.

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap

Now requires a Stasis Super to be equipped, instead of a Stasis subclass.

Lorely Splendor

Now requires a Solar Super to be equipped, instead of a Solar subclass.

No Back Up Plans

Now requires a Void Super to be equipped, instead of a Void subclass.

Path of Burning Steps

Now requires a Solar Super to be equipped, instead of a Solar subclass.

Hallowfire Heart

Now requires a Solar Super to be equipped, instead of a Solar subclass.

Warlock

Ballidorse Wrathweavers

Replaced Stasis Shard Overshield with Frost Armor.

Activating a Rift grants the player and nearby allies the maximum Frost Armor stacks when Frostpulse is equipped.

Activating a Winter's Wrath shatter attack grants nearby allies the maximum amount of stacks of Frost Armor. When Winter's Wrath ends, the player gains maximum stacks of Frost Armor.

Mantle of Battle Harmony

Now grants Super energy ranging between +1.5% and +4.5%, depending on the target type killed.

Removed the 2-second cooldown for the perk's activation.

Now requires a weapon matching the equipped Super element, instead of the equipped subclass.

Secant Filaments

Updated Secant Filaments to require a Void Super instead of a Void subclass.

Secant Filaments Empowering Rift will now reset a player's existing Devour buff duration back to 11 seconds when they enter it, in addition to its previous behavior.

Fixed an issue where Secant Filament's Overload Rift was removing anti-Champion capabilities granted by the artifact.

Sunbracers

Reduced the increased Solar Grenade duration from 4 seconds to 2 seconds.

Reduced its increased grenade recharge rate to allow a max of 4 grenades while the effect is active, down from 5.

Fixed an issue where Sunbracers would not remove the "Sunbracers Ready" buff from the player when they throw a grenade.

Cenotaph Mask

Multiple players using Cenotaph Mask can no longer trigger its effect using a single enemy target.

Cenotaph's target lock visual marker is now hidden for the Exotic's wearer and only appears to the wearer’s allies.

Verity's Brow

Now requires final blows with a weapon matching the player's grenade damage type, instead of one matching the equipped subclass.

Felwinter's Helm

Now requires the player to expend a melee charge (or defeat an enemy via a finisher) to activate.

Wings of Sacred Dawn

Updated its description to correctly indicate that its effects are only active with Dawnblade equipped, rather than all Solar Supers.

Contraverse Hold

Updated its description to clarify it only works with Void grenades charged with the Chaos Accelerant Aspect.

Chromatic Fire

Now triggers an effect based on the player's equipped Super element, instead of the equipped subclass.

Promethium Spur

Now works with any equipped Solar Super.

Sanguine Alchemy

Now requires a weapon matching the equipped Super element, instead of the equipped subclass.

Vesper of Radius

The ability for the shockwave to blind now requires an Arc Super to be equipped, instead of an Arc subclass.

Karnstein Armlets

Fixed an issue where Karnstein Armlet's visual effects were not functioning correctly.

Necrotic Grips

Updated Necrotic Grips description to note that it requires a melee and that it works against both combatants and players.

Armor Mods

The Artifice mod socket icon has been updated to make it more distinct.

Removed the energy cost from raid-specific armor mods.

Updated all Harmonic armor mods to change their element based on the currently equipped Super, rather than subclass.

This behavior is also now explained in their descriptions.

A Strand Resistance mod has been added.

Additionally, Harmonic Resistance is now compatible with Strand.

Heavy Ammo Finder and Special Ammo Finder armor mods now persist their progress towards an ammo brick through death.

Heavy Ammo Finder and Special Ammo Finder armor mods no longer function in Crucible, and opposing-team kills will no longer grant Ammo Finder progress in Gambit.

Heavy Ammo Finder and Special Ammo Finder armor mods have had their kill requirements increased by 20% for Guardians in a fireteam.

Solo Guardian requirements are unchanged.

Fixed an issue where Orb of Power mods would not pick up Orbs when Super energy was full. Mods affected are:

Recuperation (Leg Armor Mod)

Better Already (Leg Armor Mod)

Innervation (Leg Armor Mod)

Invigoration (Leg Armor Mod)

Insulation (Leg Armor Mod)

Absolution (Leg Armor Mod)

Orbs of Restoration (Leg Armor Mod)

Powerful Friends (Helmet Armor Mod)

Fixed an issue where multiple copies of Empowered Finisher could be active at once in rare cases.

Additionally, corrected an issue where its tooltip did not describe it as having no stacking benefits.

Other

Fixed an issue where older Solstice armor did not display the correct glow color when using a Strand or Stasis Super.

Weapons

Updated Heavy, Adaptive, and Aggressive Burst weapon intrinsic names to match burst count across all weapon archetypes. Functionality is unchanged.

2-burst: Heavy Burst

Includes Sidearms, Hand Cannons, and Pulse Rifles.

3-burst: Adaptive Burst

Includes Sidearms, Linear Fusion Rifles, and Adaptive Pulse Rifles.

4-burst: Aggressive Burst

Includes Pulse Rifles.

Removed the foundry name from the Veist Rapid-Fire, Häkke Precision, and Omolon Adaptive weapon intrinsics.

Weapon Archetypes

Exotic Primary Weapons and Trace Rifles

Reduced damage bonus versus Minors from 40% to 30% (except Fighting Lion).

Exotic Primary Weapons and Trace Rifles benefit from the below damage buffs versus Minor combatants.

Increased base PvE damage versus all combatants.

Pulse Rifles: 20%

Exceptions: Graviton Lance and Revision Zero's Heavy Burst mode. (These both have an intrinsic PvE damage buff built in.)

Pellet Shotguns: 10%

Exceptions: Legend of Acrius, Tractor Cannon, Conditional Finality, and The Fourth Horseman. (These are all already performing as intended.)

Slug Shotguns: 9%

Fusion Rifles: 7%

Exceptions: One Thousand Voices. (This one was just buffed.)

Sniper Rifles: 7%

Exceptions: Izanagi's Burden's Honed Edge shots and Cloudstrike's storm. (These are both performing well.)

Glaive projectiles: 7%

Linear Fusion Rifles: 5%

Increased damage versus Minors (red bars)—this stacks with the base PvE damage increase.

Sidearms, Trace Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Bows: 20%

Auto Rifles and Pulse Rifles: 15%

For Pulse Rifles, this is in addition to the above buff, and Graviton Lance and Revision Zero's Heavy Burst mode are included.

I.e. Pulse Rifles will do 1.2 * 1.15 = 38% more damage to red bars.

Submachine Guns: 10%

Hand Cannons: 5%

Increased damage versus Major combatants (orange bars).

Trace Rifles: 20%

Increased damage globally, including PvP.

Machine Guns: 7%

Swords: 7%

With these damage increases, the following Spec mods have been retired:

Boss Spec, Taken Spec, Minor Spec, Major Spec, and Adept Big Ones Spec.

Scout Rifle

Updated the hip-fire reticle to better show accuracy and aim-assist state.

Hand Cannons

General

Reduced the screen shake dealt to players by Hand Cannon projectile impacts by 33% (does not affect flinch dealt to Combatants).

Heavy Burst

Reduced the base recoil of this sub-family to make them more stable.

Aggressives

Improved the stats of two Aggressive Hand Cannons that are returning in The Final Shape to be more competitive with our current offerings.

Crimil's Dagger (Iron Banner)

Stability: 23 to 31

Handling: 23 to 31

Magazine Size: 8 to 9

Airborne Effectiveness: 10 to 21

Something New (Solstice)

Stability: 27 to 30

Handling: 24 to 30

Magazine Size: 8 to 9

Sniper Rifles

Increased minimum reserves from 14 to 17 shots; maximum reserve is unchanged.

Changed the way flinch works when taking damage from players (this does not affect incoming damage from combatants).

Increased the screen shake duration by 25%.

Increased the screen shake intensity by 350%.

Reduced the camera roll by 25%.

Linear Fusion Rifles

Reduced firing animation kick and recoil for Adaptive Linear Fusion Rifles.

Kinetic damage type weapons

No longer deal bonus damage to bosses; damage to other combatant tiers is unchanged.

For example, a kinetic Sniper Rifle and a Stasis Sniper Rifle of the same subfamily will both deal the same damage to a boss.

Wave Grenade Launchers

The size of the wave is now affected by the blast radius stat. This will mostly impact the width of the wave, though the length and height will also be scaled.

The default display stat for the blast radius has been changed from 100 to 50 (where 50 represents the previous baseline—any stat over 50 will result in a larger wave segment than what was possible before).

Special ammo Wave – Frame Grenade Launchers overperform as add clear weapons in their current state, so we've pulled the length of the wave back a little.

Reduced the length of the waves from 22 meters to 15 meters (except for Dead Messenger).

Swords

Updated the Sword reticle to better indicate its charge state. When Sword energy is consumed, the amount of delay the Sword has before it begins to recharge now subtly appears in the reticle.

Fixed an issue where the Overwhelming Battlesong debuff from some missions would prevent Swords from recharging or losing energy while guarding.

Fixed an issue where unpowered caster Sword heavy attacks would not reset the Sword's energy recharge delay.

Fixed an issue where uncharged adaptive Sword heavy attacks cost the same amount of ammo as their charged counterparts. They now cost 1 ammo, same as other uncharged heavy attacks.

Rocket Sidearms

Added a slight delay to the detonation to allow perks to activate correctly if they required precision kills.

Exotics

Non-precision based add clear-Exotic Primary weapons:

Reduced splash damage by 10% on the following weapons:

Sunshot

Trinity Ghoul

Polaris Lance

Graviton Lance

Rat King

Swapped the firing animation to the same one used by other auto-fire Sidearms.

Dead Man's Tale

Baseline:

Cranial Spike stacks now grant stability in addition to aim assist stat and range (+2 per stack).

Increased reload speed benefit of Cranial Spike stacks.

With catalyst, when hip-firing:

Slightly reduced accuracy benefits.

Increased magnetism falloff scale (1.6 to 1.7).

Increased baseline rate of fire from 130RPM to 140RPM.

Removed PvE-only damage buff that scaled with stacks of Cranial Spike and added a 15% damage bonus at maximum stacks of Cranial Spike.

Colony

Now spawns additional insectoid robots on final blows. More robots (up to five) spawn from tougher combatants.

Touch of Malice

Increased duration of burn applied by the Darkness Ball against combatants from 2 to 3.5 seconds.

Necrochasm

Intrinsic perk now provides increased reload speed after precision kills.

Increased duration of burn applied by the Cursed Thrall explosion against combatants from 2 to 3.5 seconds.

Catalyst has been rebuilt.

One for Thrall: Damaging 3 combatants in quick succession provides a period of increased damage, range, and aim assist.

Truth

Increased area-of-effect (AoE) damage such that it doesn't lose noticeable damage due to not dealing impact damage.

Increased total reserves by 3. (This is on top of the reserves change to high impact Rocket Launchers from the 7.3.5 update.)

Queenbreaker

Increased damage versus bosses, minibosses, Champions, and vehicles by 12%.

Increased reserve ammunition by 3.

Symmetry

Catalyst now provides +10 reload speed, +10 handling, and the Eddy Current perk, in addition to its existing effects.

Cerberus+1

Focus fire now will activate on Special reloads following a kill and will no longer reduce range or rate of fire.

Updated hipfire reticle to better convey weapon spread.

Bastion

Reworked Saint's Fists perk: Dealing damage with melee increases the charge rate, damage, and reload speed for a short duration. Landing a majority of pellets in a burst increases melee damage.

Eriana's Vow

Breaking a matched shield or piercing a Champion's Barrier will cause the target to ignite.

Devil's Ruin

Fixed an issue where the firing animation from Devil's Ruin would get applied to other equipped Sidearms if the weapon was swapped during the firing animation.

Gjallarhorn

Updated the visuals of Wolfpack Rounds to match the damage type of the weapon. For example:

On Gjallarhorn, they will use Solar effects.

On the Royal Entry Void Rocket Launcher buffed by Gjallarhorn, they will have Void effects.

Grand Overture

Grand Overture now displays 'Volley Ready' instead of 'Rockets Loaded' after special reload, to help better indicate when the rockets are primed to fire on trigger pull.

Osteo Striga

Now has a 4-second cooldown on the poison burst on kills. (Poison burst from sustained damage doesn't receive this cooldown.)

The Lament

Reduced healing effect by 20%.

While this weapon does inherit the 7% global buff to Swords, we've reduced the damage of the high end of the chained heavy attack by 20% from that point.

This means combos at lower stacks are less affected by the change than combos at higher stacks.

Deterministic Chaos

This weapon is now intrinsically anti-barrier.

The Heavy Metal and Vexadecimal perks have had their locations and behavior swapped.

Heavy Metal now causes every 4th bullet to make targets volatile.

Vexadecimal now causes every 16th bullet to also weaken targets.

Divinity

Increased the number of shots required to generate the cage by 75% against combatants (PvP unchanged).

Ace of Spades

Fixed an issue that was causing the Memento Mori sound effect to replay when exiting out of sprint.

Edge of Intent

Edge of Intent Healing Turret updated to match Speaker's Sight Healing Turret.

Edge of Intent's alternate weapon action projectile no longer bounces off walls and non-floor geometries.

Healing Turret will spawn offset along the tangent of the surface hit.

Healing Turret now applies Cure and Restoration. Having the Aspect Touch of Flame equipped improves these effects.

Perks

Alacrity

Will no longer work in Rumble.

Archer's Gambit

Reduced the effect so it can be used on Legendary weapons.

Reduced draw time buff from 66% to 60%.

Reduced buff duration from 8 to 4 seconds (but it can now stack up to 8 seconds).

Grave Robber

Will now activate on dealing damage with a powered melee, in addition to standard melee kills.

The Fundamentals

The Fundamentals now maintains its state across death or respawn.

Chain Reaction

Branched between Heavy and Special ammo weapons.

Special: About 15% smaller AoE size and 20% less damage.

Heavy: Same AoE as before and 30% more damage.

Eddy Current

Now takes 1.5 seconds of sprinting to activate instead of 3 seconds.

Also provides a bonus to handling and a 5% scalar on each stat at base.

Being amplified will immediately activate the perk at its maximum effectiveness.

Underdog

Instances of Underdog have been replaced with Pulse Monitor.

Osmosis and Permeability:

These no longer drop off when pulling out a Ghost or similar actions.

Now partially refill the weapon's magazine on activation.

Chill Clip

Adjusted the number of slow stacks applied based on properties of the weapon.

In this case, Rapid-Fire Fusions like Riptide will still require 3 shots to freeze, but slower firing Fusions only require 2.

All other archetypes have been un-nerfed and only require 2 shots to freeze.

Killing Tally

The Killing Tally perk on the original 21% Delirium Machine Gun has been updated to match the version found on random-rolled weapons.

High Ground

Reworked to provide a stacking damage bonus when getting kills in any context (like Rampage) or instantly granting the maximum amount of stacks when damaging an enemy from the high ground.

PvE max bonus increased to a 25% damage bonus, and PvP max increased to 15%.

Perks that currently match the player's equipped subclass have been changed as follows:

Osmosis and Tessellation now match the damage type of the equipped grenade.

Permeability and Elemental Capacitor now match the damage type of the equipped Super.

Deconstruct

Now refills from reserves instead of from thin air and should trigger more reliably across weapon types.

Headstone

Fixed an issue where Headstone used a Stasis positive buff icon for its cooldown status message. Headstone now uses a cooldown icon, similar to other cooldowns.

Pugilist

Fixed an issue where the melee buff visual effect repeatedly flashed when Pugilist was activated by melee damage-over-time.

Dream Work

Updated to work with additional weapon archetypes.

Precision Instrument

Fixed an issue that caused this perk to activate too quickly on burst-fire Linear Fusion Rifles.

Heavy Burst Intrinsic

Now slightly reduces incoming flinch.

General

The Wicked Implement Scout Rifle has been moved to the Monument to Lost Lights.

Its catalyst will now be available as a random drop via ritual playlist post-match rewards.

Updated new drops of Raid Adepts from Crota's End and Root of Nightmares to have 2 traits in their trait columns.

Added Weapon Enhancement to the Raid Adepts from Vow of Disciple and King's Fall.

Collecting base weapon patterns will now provide a boost per weapon set to the chance of getting a third trait in the trait columns on new drops.

This can be tracked via new Triumphs in each raid's respective collection.

Memento stack size limit has been increased from 1 to 3.

Mementos are no longer tracked in the Inventory tab.

Players can now view, track, and apply their collected Mementos within the inspection screen of an enhanced or shaped weapon.

Dismantling Faded Mementos will provide +1 Memento to use within the inspection screen.

If a player is at the new stack size limited of 3 Mementos, that Memento will not drop again until they are holding less than 3 Mementos.

Fixed an issue where Raid Adept Weapons from The Pantheon Triumphs dropped without selected perks. Players will now see these perks applied on those items.

At a later date, a fix will be applied to correct bad masterwork or enhanced intrinsic options on these weapons to the intended roll.

We recommend players select a Masterwork option that functions on that weapon type to get the stat benefit when upgrading to enhanced.

Removed Resonant and Harmonic Alloys.

Acquiring an Adept version of a weapon now unlocks Focusing for base version of that weapon.

Fixed an issue where anti-Champion mods were causing other weapon perks to fall off.

Fixed an issue causing Mindbender’s Ambition to not glow when getting kills.

Fixed an issue where the intensity on some damage screen effects and various projectiles could cause potential photosensitivity issues.

Power and Progression

Power Bands have been updated.

Power Floor: 1900

Soft Cap: 1940

Powerful Cap: 1990

Hard Cap/Pinnacle Cap: 2000

For more information on Power changes, check out the April 25 TWID.

Sparrows

Adjusted the Alpine Dash Sparrow to have available speed options similar to other Sparrows and made the auto-reloading perk always available.

In the spirit of the original Sparrow upgrade progression from 2019, the side-to-side boost perk is only available during the Dawning.

Triumphs

Added Strand fireteam Triumphs to all previous raids.

These are not required for Seal or title but provide an additional optional challenge for all interested fireteams.

General

The Tower's weapons vendor, Banshee-44, will now reset his weapons and their perks at the same time along with all other vendors at 10 AM PT.

Fixed an issue where the tutorial prompt teaching players how to summon their Sparrow wasn’t always appearing.

Fixed an issue where the shader library order in the Appearance Customization did not match the layout in other screens.

Fixed an issue where the header for Ascendant Alloys did not match the format of other items in Special Orders.

Fixed an issue where Paraversal Haul did not appear in Collections.

Fixed an issue where the Bonus Objective progress bar could overlap with status effects UI.

Fixed an issue where several emotes were not properly sorted with their associated quality level when viewed in the emote selection screen.

Fixed an issue where the Season of the Dawn icon was not properly applied to items acquired from the Season of the Dawn Flashback offer.

Fixed an issue where previewing associated Exotic weapon ornaments whose Pattern has been unlocked showed as Unacquired rather than Craftable in the Eververse.

Fixed an issue where the Season Pass messaging did not note that a 20% XP bonus is unlocked alongside the Exotic weapon when the premium track is unlocked.

That covers the entirety of the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.1. As The Final Shape rolls out, look forward to more Destiny 2 coverage, including guides, walkthroughs, and further updates to help you along through your latest adventures!