Destiny 2 Update 7.3.4 patch notes increase Crucible's heavy ammo spawn times You won't be whipping out those machine guns and rocket launchers quite as much in PVP with the increased spawn timer on heavy weapon ammo.

Bungie has put up the latest patch notes for Destiny 2 and it contains a few different buffs, nerfs, and adjustments, a few of which are aimed at the PVP-focused Crucible. For Update 7.3.4, Bungie made a major adjustment to heavy weapon ammo spans across Crucible maps. With an extra 30 seconds added to spawn time, getting your hands on ammo for your biggest guns is going to be a bit more difficult than before. There are other adjustments as well and we’ve got them all right here.

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.4 patch notes

With the change to heavy ammo spawn timers in Crucible's Countdown mode, you'll have to be more strategic with your most destructive weapons.

Source: Bungie

Bungie rolled out Destiny 2 Update 7.3.4 and its accompanying patch notes this week, and the update should be available now. The big headliner appeared to be the Crucible heavy weapon ammo spawn. Now, instead of a 60 second spawn timer, heavy ammo takes 90 seconds to spawn. With 30 more seconds added to the appearance of heavy ammo, each pickup is going to be that much more precious. That wasn’t the only fix, though. The Glimmer cap was also increased to 500,000, meaning all players can carry more for whatever they need. You can see the full rundown of patch notes below:

Activities

Crucible

Countdown

Heavy ammo spawn time increased from 60 seconds to 90.

Round timer reduced from 90 to 75 seconds.

The score required to win increased from 4 to 5.

Updated the spawn policy for Countdown. Players are now less likely to spawn too far from an active objective site.

Fixed an issue where Sudden Death rounds did not abide by Elimination rules.

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where a gilding Triumph could be completed before claiming the Flawless title.

Competitive

Added a second tier of weekly challenges that award Ascendant Alloys.

Vanguards Ops

Fixed a scoring issue where players would erroneously see a +10000 score.

Seasonal

Fixed an issue where players purchasing the Strand Enhancement would see Stasis Enhancement instead. Purchasing the Strand Enhancement will now display the correct buff text.

Fixed issue where players could get out of the environment in Riven's Lair.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

The Rare armor sets Gumshoe Gumption, Midnight Oil, and Inspector released alongside The Witch Queen are now available for Armor Synthesis.

This unlocks access to players that might have missed them after reaching the soft Power cap.

Synthweave is still needed to apply their designs to armor pieces.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher was not appearing duringinspections.

Fixed an issue with how some shaders applied to the Vengeful Whisper Bow.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where the Bonus Action Triumph required 10 Seasonal bonuses when there are only 9.

UI/UX

UI has been improved for visibility and accessibility in Fireteam Finder.

Fireteam Finder group creation and group joining through Roster contacts now displays a dialog if the player needs to purchase missing content for the listing's activity.

Fixed an issue where the Dragon's Breath catalyst displayed placeholder text when examined in Collections.

Fixed an issue where incorrect Director prompts could appear for newer players.

General

Increased the glimmer cap to 500,000.

Reduced the number of Seasonal Challenges required by the A Wish Fulfilled final challenge from 66 to 63. Now allow players to skip 3 challenges.

Activation of a lobby in Fireteam Finder no longer creates a new listing.

Fixed an issue where spawning in using the Highly Commendable Transmat Effect would cause movement animations to not play.

Fixed an issue where the Season of the Hunt node showed a placeholder icon on the Timeline.

That covers the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.3.4. Be sure to follow the rest of our Destiny 2 coverage for all of the latest news and guides on the game.