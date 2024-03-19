Onslaught is a new 3-player wave-based defensive mode coming to Destiny 2: Into the Light Bungie is rocking a light hoard mode with fortified defensive elements in the upcoming Into the Light content update.

Destiny 2 is about to get an interesting new mode in the Into the Light major content update. It’s been a long time since a flagship first-person shooter did anything particularly new with the concept of a Hoard Mode (ala Gears of War), but it looks like Destiny 2 is about to go down that route. Into the Light is getting a new three-player, wave-based mode called Onslaught.

During the Into the Light dev livestream this week, Bungie went into details about exactly what players can expect out of Onslaught. It will be a three-player mode that inserts players into revamped versions of existing maps. In Onslaught, you will battle against waves of incoming enemies, gathering resources in order to arrange defenses that might help keep enemies at bay or cut them down as you fight to survive every increasing wave. Waves will run from just a run of minions to boss waves that include far greater challenges, as well as special waves that have unique enemy compositions like a round entirely of Cursed Ogres. Overall, if players can complete 50 waves, they'll defeat Onslaught.

Destiny 2: Into the Light's Onslaught mode will have players fight off waves and take on unique objectives as they fight to survive.

Source: Bungie

Onslaught looks to be a prominent part of the upcoming Into the Light content update, and an appetizer leading up to The Final Shape expansion. The Final Shape was delayed from what was supposed to be an early 2024 release back into June. With that delay making the current season of Destiny 2 a bit lengthier, Bungie is looking to fill the gap and give players something enjoyable to do as they await the next big expansion.

With Onslaught revealed for Destiny 2’s Into the Light content update, stay tuned for more Destiny 2 coverage and news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.