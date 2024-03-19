Watch the Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream #1 here Check out the first of three developer livestreams for Destiny 2: Into the Light, a mid-season content drop.

Destiny 2: Into the Light is set to release on April 9 this year in preparation for The Final Shape, but before then Bungie has some developer livestreams planned. The first of these livestreams takes place today, with the team giving players an insight into the sort of things they can expect from this mid-season content drop. Tune in to the stream below.

Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream #1

The first developer livestream for Destiny 2: Into the Light is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on March 19, 2024. While there’s no confirmed duration, there’s a good chance it will last for at least 30 minutes though it’s likely to last at least an hour.

There’s really no telling what will be revealed during today’s livestream. Bungie hasn’t done one of these mid-season content releases in quite a while, let alone a developer stream to showcase this sort of content. The last would have been the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and before then potentially the Moments of Triumph event prior to Forsaken, which saw a 20 point increase to the Power level.

Each of the livestreams will focus on a different part of the content update. The developers providing the information will also be showcasing a hands-on preview, which will be our opportunity to pull out all sorts of details and new snippets we notice.

Remember to link Twitch to Destiny 2 so you can earn some of the emblems. Watch for 30 minutes and you can earn Those Held Dear. Watching a total of 2 hours across all three livestreams will net you the Echo Diamond emblem. Speaking of emblems, check out our guide on all emblem codes in Destiny 2.

Be sure to join us today for the Destiny 2: Into the Light livestream. We’ll be covering the stream, and the event when it launches on April 9, so keep it locked here for more info. You’ll find all of it on our comprehensive Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.