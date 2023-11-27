New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion gets early June 2024 release date

Bungie is asking fans for more time as it prepares a 'bigger and bolder vision' for Destiny 2's next expansion.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bungie
1

Bungie has had quite the rough news cycle coming into the end of 2023, but the developer continues to push forth towards the release of the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion. It had previously been reported by sources familiar that the expansion was delayed to June 2024, but now we have a new official release date for the expansion. It will be arriving in early June as Bungie prepares and promises a “bigger and bolder vision” for the upcoming content.

Bungie announced the latest release date for Destiny 2: The Final Shape via the Destiny Twitter this week. As of this writing, Destiny 2: The Final Shape is set to release on June 4, 2024 on all available platforms. Previously, we had learned that The Final Shape would probably show up in June (delayed from an original February 2024 release plan) while Marathon was being pushed back to 2025. However, this puts a concrete target on when we can expect the latest expansion to come and when we can learn details about it ahead of time.

Bungie tweet about the June 4, 2024 release date of Destiny 2: The Final Shape
According to Bungie, Destiny 2: The Final Shape is officially slated to launch on all available platforms on June 4, 2024.
Source: Bungie

More and more, Destiny 2: The Final Shape looks like what could be the closing chapter of Destiny 2, or at least the current era and arc of it. Previous reveals of the expansion seem to be bringing a lot of plot elements together to tie a ribbon on them after years of teasing and cliffhangers.

It’s also worth noting that Bungie is still finding its footing after recent layoffs that heavily affected the game’s community and social teams. While development and updates still continue, Bungie was at the center of a lot of angry discourse about the state of the game and its sudden staff downsizing. There’s no telling how much of that has affected development of The Final Shape or Marathon, but it seems more likely related than not.

Even so, with a new, concrete release date set for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates and details on the upcoming expansion. You can also check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide and topic for guides and the latest on the game.

