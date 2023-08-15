Destiny 2 showcase to reveal The Final Shape details & more next week It's also believed that the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase will reveal the next raid for the game.

Destiny 2 is in quite a state right now. The next expansion is still quite a ways off, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reflect on the road there, get a peek at what’s coming, and even seen what’s in store for the immediate future of the game. That’s why Bungie is having a Destiny 2 showcase next week where it will do just that. The developers teased that we’ll get a new glimpse at the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, and it’s believed we’ll also see what the new raid is going to be.

Bungie announced the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase on August 15, 2023. According to the announcement, the Destiny 2 showcase will go live on August 22, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. The showcase will go live on the Destiny YouTube and Twitch channels. It looks to be certain that we’ll get a glimpse of The Final Shape and perhaps some new details about Destiny 2’s latest upcoming expansion, set to launch sometime in the early months of 2024.

That wasn’t all that will be revealed. The teaser for the upcoming showcase showed off a variety of history throughout the Destiny 2 game and its player community. It seems likely that we’ll also have a look back at how we got here. Additionally, there has been word that the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase will show off content that’s coming very soon. The Destiny 2 player base is expecting to see the latest raid, as well as when we’ll be able to tackle the challenge.

With changes like Keith David set to take on the roll of Commander Zavala in future updates and other patch notes, stay tuned for the latest news out of Destiny 2 as it drops next week.