Destiny 2 Update 7.1.5.1 patch notes add Deep Dive join in progress You can finally fill your Deep Dive team out after everyone else quits for one of a dozen reasons.

Today, Bungie released Update 7.1.5.1 and detailed patch notes to document the fixes. One fix that should please Guardians is the addition of joining in progress to the Deep Dive activity. Have a look at the notes below:

Activities

Deep Dives

Join In Progress has been enabled for Deep Dive activities during gameplay sections of activities.

Seasonal Activities

Fixed the number of surges/skulls applied to multiple Vanguard Ops Playlist activities & Seasonal activities.

Experience is now properly being awarded for Weapon Crafting via Solstice Bonfire activity.

Player progression in Solstice is no longer blocked by completing Kindling objective early.

Gameplay and Investment

ARMOR

Fixed an issue with Utility Kickstart that was allowing more class ability energy to be gained than intended.

ABILITIES

Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel the activation of their Super by picking up a Diamond Lance during cast causing them to regain ability energy.

General

Fixed an issue where people launchers would repeatedly play their SFX.

Clarified the objective text for Week 5 Seasonal Challenge "Battle Rhythm"—must earn progress in Ritual activities specifically.

You can read the full patch notes courtesy of Bungie, or you can visit the Destiny 2 strategy guide Shacknews has been building for the better part of six years.