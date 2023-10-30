New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2: The Final Shape & Marathon reportedly delayed

Sources claim The Final Shape expansion has been pushed back to June 2024 while Marathon will slip from 2024 to 2025.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bungie
It’s bad news and worse news for Bungie this week, or perhaps the other way around, as layoffs reported at the studio also come alongside word of layoffs on Bungie’s biggest upcoming projects. Reportedly, Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion has been pushed from a February 2024 release to June and Marathon, which was set to release in sometime in 2024, is now expected sometime in 2025.

These delays of Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Marathon come out of the very report by Bloomberg that suggested the company is going through major layoffs. In that same report, sources that could not be identified because they were not authorized to speak on the matter shared word of the delays. Where The Final Shape expansion was originally given a release date in February 2024, it has now been moved back to June. Meanwhile, Bungie’s Marathon remake had been tentatively planned for a 2024 release, but has reportedly slipped back into 2025.

Marathon character with a gun looking out over the battlefield
Marathon was reportedly delayed alongside Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape. Where Marathon was slated for 2024, it will now come out in 2025.
Source: Bungie

The delay of these two major projects alongside word of layoffs at Bungie make for a tremendously bad start to the news week for the company. While Bungie itself has not yet offered an official statement on its layoffs and delays, Bungie employees affected by said layoffs have been reporting that much as true. Community managers, social media employees, quality assurance testers, publishing producers, and many more were among those sharing word of being laid off at the company.

With such dire news coming out of Bungie today, Shacknews wishes the best to those affected. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

