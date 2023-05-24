Bungie announces new Marathon game at PlayStation Showcase
Bungie is returning to one of its oldest franchises for its next game.
During the PlayStation Showcase, Bungie appeared to reveal its first new project as a member of PlayStation Studios. In a surprising move, the studio is making a new Marathon game, returning to one of its earliest franchises.
Developing...
sci-fi PvP extraction shooter haha
Before reading the article I almost rant about Bungie probably not having the faintest idea of how to develop a single-player game/story, I just finished Lightfall a couple days ago and that was the most awful experience even by GaaS standards.
Their Destiny PvP is fun alright, probably a hell to balance, a bit disappointed that nuMarathon isn't single player but they got me interested in this.
There’s an ARG going about this game
https://www.reddit.com/r/MarathonARG/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Marathon/
