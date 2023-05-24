Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Bungie announces new Marathon game at PlayStation Showcase

Bungie is returning to one of its oldest franchises for its next game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
6

During the PlayStation Showcase, Bungie appeared to reveal its first new project as a member of PlayStation Studios. In a surprising move, the studio is making a new Marathon game, returning to one of its earliest franchises.

Developing...

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 24, 2023 2:30 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Bungie announces new Marathon game at PlayStation Showcase

    • Izakhar
      reply
      May 24, 2023 3:12 PM

      sci-fi PvP extraction shooter haha

      Before reading the article I almost rant about Bungie probably not having the faintest idea of how to develop a single-player game/story, I just finished Lightfall a couple days ago and that was the most awful experience even by GaaS standards.

      Their Destiny PvP is fun alright, probably a hell to balance, a bit disappointed that nuMarathon isn't single player but they got me interested in this.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 24, 2023 3:27 PM

        I'm still curiously optimistic that Bungie will not flat out ignore a PVE or single player element to cover lore and the like

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 24, 2023 3:39 PM

        This smells to me the market researchers have taken over the asylum.

        • Izakhar
          reply
          May 24, 2023 3:56 PM

          Not saying I wouldn't be surprised if that was the case but this is most likely one of many prototypes they had in alpha stages and now that they're under the PlayStation they have to release something quickly.

      • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 24, 2023 4:13 PM

        It looks incredible, like their games always do, but they've also become shiny shells with nothing inside.

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 24, 2023 3:56 PM

      I was hoping for a reboot of Myth: The Fallen Lords

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 24, 2023 3:57 PM

      This might be years away, they posted a tweet about hiring people for this game.

      I just want to see the game. The trailer visual design is incredible imo.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 24, 2023 4:06 PM

      There’s an ARG going about this game

      https://www.reddit.com/r/MarathonARG/
      https://www.reddit.com/r/Marathon/

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 24, 2023 4:09 PM

      Trailer visuals and music are awesome! please don't be a live service loot shooter

    • johnny rotten legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 24, 2023 4:41 PM

      not the same without Durandal

    • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 24, 2023 4:52 PM

      ughhh I freaking loved Marathon but it's SP or bust for me

Hello, Meet Lola