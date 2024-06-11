Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.3 patch notes Players will notice the sky has changed in the Pale Heart after finishing The Final Shape's campaign.

One of the first notable patches following the release of Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape has arrived, and with it comes some interesting features in relation to the recent completion of the Salvation’s Edge Raid. Players will see some interesting effects in the land of the Pale Heart, provided they’ve finished The Final Shape’s campaign first.

Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.3 patch notes

Patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.3 are now available:https://t.co/T1WTW9FS06

Bungie released Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.3 and its accompanying patch notes this week, with some interesting effects following the conquering of the Salvation’s Edge Raid coming into play. Players will see a different sky over the Pale Heart region, seemingly spurred on by the first squads arriving at the finish line of the new Salvation’s Edge Raid. There are a few other changes in Update 8.0.0.3 as well so read on below to see what’s been tweaked, added, and balanced:

Activities

Crucible

Fixed an issue in Collision where capturing a zone while at full Super energy would slightly reduce Super energy.

The Pale Heart

The sky has now changed in the Pale Heart after the events of Salvation's Edge being completed.

Requires players to have completed the campaign to see the sky has changed.

Fixed an issue where the mote counter status UI would sometimes not appear with the mote collection encounter in The Impasse location.

Fixed an issue where certain elements of the Liminality strike would not load upon entering the first area of the Abscess.

Campaign

Fixed an issue in campaign Lost Sectors that would prevent combatants and objectives from spawning.

Fixed a crash that could occur during the final encounter in the Iconoclasm mission.

Fixed an issue where the art shown in Director dialogs when exiting The Final Shape campaign was not appearing correctly.

Onslaught

Fixed an issue where Turret upgrade costs were referencing Decoy upgrade costs.

Raids and Dungeons

Salvation’s Edge

Fixed an issue where the Salvation's Edge Carries stat tracker did not properly increment.

Triumphs

Fixed an issue where Strand Triumphs added from previously shipped raids had missing strings.

UI/UX

Pathfinder

Fixed an issue where Grenade Ascension had an incorrect objective string.

Gameplay and Investment

General

Fixed an issue where the Risky Archery emote would cause players to become invisible.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where the Knock ‘Em Down Aspect was not increasing the number of projectiles fired by Blade Barrage.

Fixed an issue where the Bladefury Super was not granting Woven Mail to nearby allies in PvP with the Into The Fray Aspect equipped.

Fixed an issue where players weren't granted the Prismatic subclass if they missed a required cinematic.

We’re still investigating an issue where players do not unlock Prismatic if they play the Transmigration mission with a player who has already unlocked Prismatic.

Armor

Fixed an issue where players could bypass Lucky Pants cooldown by un-equipping and re-equipping the armor.

Fixed an issue with an incorrect description for the Arm's Reach armor mod.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Non-Denouement Bow had the wrong damage profile.

Fixed an issue where Magnificent Howl could be active for an extended duration.

Fixed an issue where the cost for purchasing the Legendary version of Khvostov 7G-0X from collections was lower than intended.

