Watch the Shacknews World First Salvation's Edge raid attempt in Destiny 2 here

Come and watch my mates and I attempt the Day One Salvation's Edge raid in Destiny 2 as we race for World's First.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
2

The day has come: Salvation’s Edge is being released and my mates and I are ready to attempt the Day One, Contest Mode version of the raid. You can watch us tackle the latest and greatest raid in Destiny 2 as we seek to claim victory within a 24-hour period. Take a look at the livestream embedded below.

Salvation’s Edge World First livestream

The livestream of Salvation’s Edge will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on June 7, 2024 and will go for 24 hours or until we finish the raid – whichever happens first. In the event we do not complete it within 24 hours, we have set aside time the following day to return to finish the job. Stay tuned to see if we can complete it in one go!

While the start time of the stream is 9:00 a.m. PT, the raid doesn’t actually begin until 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This hour leeway gives my team time to finalize our builds, discuss our strategies, mentally prepare, and also wake up (it’ll be 2:00 a.m. AEST when we start streaming). If you plan on playing Salvation’s Edge on launch, make sure you can access the raid, as there is a prerequisite quest.

Though we might not secure World’s First, our goal is always to clear it as quickly as we can in order to secure the limited-time emblem. We’re hoping for a better placement than previous raids, as it’s always important to better yourself! Do you plan to tackle the raid as well? Then play along and use our Salvation’s Edge raid guide throughout the day as we keep it up to date with each encounter, puzzle solutions, and DPS tips.

Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel to say hello, ask for tips, and lend us your support. Want to help us keep going? Hit that follow button and even subscribe. You can subscribe for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. Come and join us on our Shacknews Official Community Discord server where you can find other Destiny 2 players.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

