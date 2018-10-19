A bunch of video games just got delayed
The Last of Us Part 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters, and probably something else we forgot about. All delayed.
Nintendo made the difficult announcement this morning that Metroid Prime 4 development has been restarted. Retro Studios has been tapped to start the project over from the beginning.
Days go(ne) by and still I think of you, former February release date.
The PC release has set a high bar and Bugbear doesn't want to put console players in the driver's seat until the version matches or exceeds it.
EA and DICE want to spend an extra month ensuring that the newest Battlefield game is up to snuff (and to possibly avoid a Red Dead-shaped Death Star).
The bookend to Yu Suzuki’s trilogy follows in the footsteps of it predecessors and disheartens fans with a major delay.
4A Games third entry in the shooter series will have to wait until next year to scare us to death with its creepy monster designs.
You’ll need to wait a bit longer to populate your open world map with objectives.
Issue relates to Xbox One, so all platforms have been delayed until July 25 for simultaneous release.
Nintendo announced the delay with a tweet in the middle of the night.