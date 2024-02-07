Homeworld 3 has been delayed to May 2024 Blackbird Interactive shared that recent feedback on playtests led the studio to delay Homeworld 3 a few more months to implement final tweaks.

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have announced a delay on Homeworld 3, pushing the game back to May 2024. The delay comes as the result of feedback on recent playtests of both the War Games multiplayer mode and the full single-player game. After these playtests, the team took in player responses and suggestions, making the call to delay the game in order to implement final adjustments and tweaks to the final game.

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox announced the delay on Homeworld 3 via the Homeworld franchise’s Twitter this week. The new release date for Homeworld 3 has been set for May 13, 2024, with advanced access for premium editions starting on May 10. The team points to recent feedback as the direct influence on the delay:

Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment.



We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organizations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.

Source: Blackbird Interactive

And so, it seems we’ll be waiting a few more months to get our hands on the final release version of Homeworld 3. The game was originally slated for March 2024, with that release date having been announced alongside the launch of a making-of documentary. It has also impressed with features like the co-op War Games mode. We very much enjoyed an early look at its rogue-like elements and the experience of working together with other players to get our fleets through a gauntlet of randomized missions and foes.

Nonetheless, with a new May 2024 date set for Homeworld 3, it seems Blackbird will be taking time to ensure the game is everything it should be on release. As we await further updates on the game, stay tuned for more Homeworld 3 news here at Shacknews.