Homeworld 3 gets March 2024 release date along with making-of documentary

Homeworld 3 will be coming out on PC in early March 2024, and its behind-the-scenes will release this December 2023.
TJ Denzer
Image via Gearbox Publishing
1

Blackbird Interactive has been working on the next big thing in the Homeworld series for a long time, and it seems the developer is finally closing in on a release. Homeworld 3 finally has a release date and it’s not far off. The game has been dated for March 2024 on PC. Moreover, the game will also get a behind-the-scenes documentary that looks at the making of the game, and that will launch this December 2023.

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing announced the official release date of Homeworld 3 on November 30, 2023, during the PC Gaming Show and on the Homeworld official Twitter.  According to the announcement, Homeworld 3 will launch on March 8, 2024, with early access opening for premium editions on March 5. It will debut first on PC with a launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Homeworld 3 tweet about the release date and documentary.
Homeworld 3 is coming to PC in March 2024, and a making-of documentary is launching in December 2023.
Source: Gearbox Publishing

If you want more Homeworld 3 ahead of its official launch in March, then you’ll want to keep an eye on Blackbird during December 2023. The developers will release a behind-the-scenes documentary that takes a deep dive into various elements of Homeworld 3’s design and improvement over previous entries of the game. Homeworld 3 has had a long and interesting development cycle which saw it get an interesting new rogue-lite co-op mode which we previously had a chance to try out.

With Homeworld 3 finally targeting a March 2024 release date, stay tuned for more details and updates leading up to the launch. We’ll also share a date on the documentary when it’s announced.

