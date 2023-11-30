Homeworld 3 gets March 2024 release date along with making-of documentary Homeworld 3 will be coming out on PC in early March 2024, and its behind-the-scenes will release this December 2023.

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing announced the official release date of Homeworld 3 on November 30, 2023, during the PC Gaming Show and on the Homeworld official Twitter. According to the announcement, Homeworld 3 will launch on March 8, 2024, with early access opening for premium editions on March 5. It will debut first on PC with a launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Source: Gearbox Publishing

If you want more Homeworld 3 ahead of its official launch in March, then you’ll want to keep an eye on Blackbird during December 2023. The developers will release a behind-the-scenes documentary that takes a deep dive into various elements of Homeworld 3’s design and improvement over previous entries of the game. Homeworld 3 has had a long and interesting development cycle which saw it get an interesting new rogue-lite co-op mode which we previously had a chance to try out.

With Homeworld 3 finally targeting a March 2024 release date, stay tuned for more details and updates leading up to the launch. We’ll also share a date on the documentary when it’s announced.