Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising delayed to December 2023

Cygames was preparing to launch an upgraded version of Granblue Fantasy Versus this November, but efforts to improve the game following feedback are going to see it delayed to December. Cygames dropped a statement regarding the release date of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, claiming that the game needs a bit more polish before the team feels it’s ready to put out. That said, a beta test that was scheduled to run this November will still take place ahead of the game’s launch.

Cygames made the announcement regarding the delay of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising in a post on the game’s website this week. During playtests that took place in late July and early August, around the time of EVO 2023, Cygames received feedback from players that pushed the developers to rework the balance of some key mechanics in GBVS:R. Coming into November, the team is happy with the changes, but now it needs more time to bug test and polish other ends of the game affected by these balances. With that in mind, the official release date has been moved from November 30 to December 14, 2023 on all available platforms, with early access beginning for special edition pre-orders on December 11.

Siegfried is one of the new characters coming to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising when it comes out in December 2023.

Source: Cygames

Granblue Fantasy Versus has been an extremely fun twist on Arc System Works-developed fighting games. It mixes RPG mechanics reasonably into a simple input system where skills can be done with a single button or technical inputs, each with benefits and drawbacks. The first game was a blast and we enjoyed it a lot in review. We’ve also had a chance to see what Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has to offer in early builds and were impressed with many of its upgrades.

It's a shame to see GBVS:R scootched back so close to the end of the year, but if it makes a better game, we’ll be looking forward to its launch in December. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage leading up to launch.