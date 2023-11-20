Bulletstorm VR has been delayed & is sliding into January 2024 The VR adaptation of Bulletstorm was supposed to hit before the end of 2023, but People Can Fly and Incuvo want some extra time for polish.

One of the bigger surprises in VR gaming news this year was People Can Fly teaming up with VR studio Incuvo to adapt Bulletstorm to a virtual reality format. Unfortunately, players are going to have to wait a bit longer than expected to play it. The game was supposed to come out before 2023 ended, but the studio and publisher have announced that it will be delayed into 2024. Bulletstorm VR is now expected to launch in January.

The Bulletstorm VR team announced the delay of the game in a post on the official Bulletstorm Twitter this week. According to the post, Bulletstorm VR is now expected to arrive on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets, as well as SteamVR, on January 18, 2024.

We know Bulletstorm fans are eager to put on their VR headsets and kick a** in virtual reality. We aim to use this extra time to continue improving the experience to ensure that Bulletstorm VR livest up to the high standards you’ve come to expect from the well-known AAA FPS franchise and People Can Fly as a developer of high-quality AAA games.

Bulletstorm VR was supposed to come out before the end of 2023, but has been pushed back to January 2024 to allow for further polish.

Source: People Can Fly

Bulletstorm VR was announced out of nowhere at the Meta Quest Showcase 2023 presentation earlier this year. While Bulletstorm might be considered a bit fast-paced and nausea-inducing for a first-person VR game, People Can Fly seems confident in Incuvo’s ability to transfer Bulletstorm’s ridiculous violence and speed over to VR in a reasonable and fun way. It will remain to be seen if the developer can pull it off, but with the extra time, Incuvo has more opportunity to smooth out the rough edges and make Bulletstorm VR a great time.

