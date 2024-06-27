Frostpunk 2 delayed to September 2024 The sequel was previously set for a July launch.

11 bit studios’ highly-anticipated Frostpunk sequel was originally scheduled to deliver winter in July next month, but it looks like it’ll need just a couple of more months of development. 11 bit studios has announced that Frostpunk 2 has been delayed to September 20, 2024.

Frostpunk 2’s delay was announced in a post to the Steam Blog this morning. The game had previously been dated for July 25.

Before we go into detail on the new additions, there’s one drawback we need to be upfront about. As we analyzed your feedback and prioritized things we want to add to the game, we realized that to properly do them justice – and to guarantee the best possible experience at launch – we need more time to finish the development of Frostpunk 2. That’s why we made the difficult decision to postpone its release to September 20th, 2024.

Source: 11 bit studios

11 bit studios looked to assuage any potential frustration in fans by sharing new details about game mechanics and UI improvements. This includes rebalanced hubs for temperature and extensive changes to make the UI more user-friendly.

Frostpunk 2 has been pushed back until September, and it seems like 11 bit studios is using that time to address user feedback following the recent beta. For everything you need to know about Frostpunk 2, stay right here on Shacknews.