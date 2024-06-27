New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Frostpunk 2 delayed to September 2024

The sequel was previously set for a July launch.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
11 bit studios
1

11 bit studios’ highly-anticipated Frostpunk sequel was originally scheduled to deliver winter in July next month, but it looks like it’ll need just a couple of more months of development. 11 bit studios has announced that Frostpunk 2 has been delayed to September 20, 2024.

Frostpunk 2’s delay was announced in a post to the Steam Blog this morning. The game had previously been dated for July 25.

11 bit studios looked to assuage any potential frustration in fans by sharing new details about game mechanics and UI improvements. This includes rebalanced hubs for temperature and extensive changes to make the UI more user-friendly.

Frostpunk 2 has been pushed back until September, and it seems like 11 bit studios is using that time to address user feedback following the recent beta. For everything you need to know about Frostpunk 2, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola