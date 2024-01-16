S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delayed one last time to September 2024 GSC Game World is pushing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 out of its Q1 release window in what it's calling the final delay.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has had quite the arduous journey since its official announcement in 2018. Not only has the game had to face the standard tribulations of game development, but studio GSC Game World found itself in the midst of a war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. While the game was most recently slated for a Q1 2024 release window, GSC Game World has delayed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 one last time, giving it a September 5 release date.

GSC Game World released a statement to explain the current state of development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and the decision to delay the game once more.



Source: GSC Game World

Throughout the frankly challenging development process, time was of the team's main essence. Seeing the scope of polishing and understanding the limits of the players’ patience, GSC was absolutely dedicated to releasing the game in Q1 2024. That, however, doesn’t change the fact that at the beginning of this year, certain technical imperfections still hold S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 below the expected standards for the final experience the fans are waiting for.

This decision primarily stemmed from a small demo during Gamescom last year, where S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was shown to the public for the first time. While the studio was satisfied with the feel of the game, it was clear that the technical side of things wasn’t up to par.

With S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 set for a September 5 release date, the game becomes one of the furthest titles on the 2024 release calendar.