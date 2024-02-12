Earth Defense Force 6 delayed to summer 2024 D3 Publisher's latest entry in the giant insect-squashing fight for earth has been pushed back from its spring 2024 release window.

D3 Publisher and developer Sandlot have been working on the next big thing in the Earth Defense Force franchise for years now, but it looks like fans are going to be waiting just a few more months to redeploy and fight the insect invaders. Earth Defense Force 6 was supposed to launch in spring 2024, but it has been delayed. The game will now be coming out in the summer season.

D3 Publisher shared the details of Earth Defense Force 6’s delay in a recent press release on the publisher’s website. According to the website, Earth Defense Force 6 will now launch sometime in the summer months of 2024. The reason for the delay was said to have been due to a “review of the production schedule” for the game. After said review, D3 determined that the correct call was to extend the launch window, allowing Sandlot to add final touches, implement last tweaks and bug fixes, and finalize the game for its Western release.

Earth Defense Force 6 looks like it's going to bring the polish to make it look good and fun to play, but it's also going to keep its trademark over-the-top charm.

Source: D3 Publisher

Earth Defense Force 6 has been in development for quite some years now. We first learned of its existence when an Earth Defense Force 6 website launched in June 2020. Presumably D3 Publisher and Sandlot have been chipping away at development of the game since. A far more recent update on the game put the launch window in spring 2024 before its more recent delay, but we also got our first major look gameplay, in which Earth Defense Force 6 looks polished up, but also as cartoonish as the franchise has always been.

With a summer window set for the game, hopefully D3 Publisher and Sandlot have the time they need to make it everything fans have been waiting for. Be sure to stay tuned to our Earth Defense Force 6 topic for further news and updates leading up to the launch window.