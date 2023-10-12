Earth Defense Force 6 is coming to North America in spring 2024 D3Publisher has officially announced Earth Defense Force 6 for North American and European releases on PS4, PS5, and PC.

It’s been a little over two years since an Earth Defense Force 6 website appeared on the Internet and heralded the next big chapter in the big bug bopping series, but EDF6 finally got an official North American release announcement. D3PUBLISHER revealed this week that Earth Defense Force fans can expect the next game in North America and Europe in spring 2024. It will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, starting on Steam and then hitting Epic Games at a later date.

D3Publisher announced the North American and European release windows for Earth Defense Force 6 in a new YouTube trailer on October 12, 2023. The trailer contains copious amounts of cheesy Earth Defense Force antics. As usual, we’re going to be running and gunning through a planet infested with massive insects, frog mutants, dragon monsters, and all sorts of other giant foes that need an unhealthy dose of bullets.

It’s worth noting, this is far from our first tease that Earth Defense Force 6 was coming. Back in 2020, the Earth Defense Force 6 website appeared online and showed off a few early images of the game and promising it was on the way. However, D3Publisher has been pretty much silent on the game since. We’ve had spinoffs come along since, including Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, but it looks like we’re getting back to the grittiness of the mainline with EDF6.

Source: D3Publisher

With a release window set for PlayStation and PC, we'll look forward to seeing more details on Earth Defense Force 6 as we approach spring 2024.