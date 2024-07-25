S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delayed to November 2024 The first-person shooter was previously set for September 5.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has seen several hurdles delay its development, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Earlier this year, developer GSC Game World announced a final delay for the upcoming first-person shooter that would place it in early September. Unfortunately, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 needs a couple extra months of development and will now be released on November 20, 2024.

GSC Game World announced the latest delay for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in a message on X. “We know you might be tired of waiting,” the company wrote. “These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more ‘unexpected anomalies’ (or simply ‘bugs,’ as you call them.”



Source: GSC Game World

The studio also revealed that it’ll share a developer deep dive video for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on August 12, which will include new gameplay footage, developer interviews, and a full quest walkthrough.

The latest delay for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 puts it at the end of the fall season, but still on track for a 2024 release. You can expect to read every S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 update right here on Shacknews.