S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delayed to November 2024

The first-person shooter was previously set for September 5.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
GSC Game World
1

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has seen several hurdles delay its development, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Earlier this year, developer GSC Game World announced a final delay for the upcoming first-person shooter that would place it in early September. Unfortunately, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 needs a couple extra months of development and will now be released on November 20, 2024.

GSC Game World announced the latest delay for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in a message on X. “We know you might be tired of waiting,” the company wrote. “These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more ‘unexpected anomalies’ (or simply ‘bugs,’ as you call them.”

A gameplay screenshot of a player wielding a shotgun.

Source: GSC Game World

The studio also revealed that it’ll share a developer deep dive video for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on August 12, which will include new gameplay footage, developer interviews, and a full quest walkthrough.

The latest delay for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 puts it at the end of the fall season, but still on track for a 2024 release. You can expect to read every S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 update right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

