New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Life by You's early access release date has been delayed

The Paradox Interactive-published life sim directed by former Sims lead Rod Humble has been delayed out of June 2024 with no new release date.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Paradox Interactive
1

The much-anticipated life sim, Life by You, has been delayed out of its June 2024 early access release date, and there is no new release window set at this time. The developers have said that instead of committing to a new release window yet, they will focus on getting Life by You to a satisfactory place where they feel further promises of release won’t shift if things don’t go as planned.

Paradox Interactive Deputy CEO Mattias Lilja shared the details of Life by You’s delay in a post on the Paradox website.

Paradox Interactive Deputy CEO Matthias Lilja's statement on Life by You's early access delay.
Paradox Interactive Deputy CEO Matthias Lilja explained that not only is Life by You's early access release date delayed, but the developers can't commit to a new release window yet.
Source: Paradox Interactive

Lilja went on to explain the approach to the delay and the reason why there is no new release window in the provided statement:

Life by You had an ambitious announcement that got many players excited about its possibilities immediately. For one, it’s a non-EA life sim with an entirely new IP that stands to break free from traditions of the genre and do its own thing. Secondly, former Sims lead Rod Humble is leading up direction of the game, which had many Sims fans thrilled to see how his team will handle it.

It’s a shame to see Life by You pushed back, but with plans to make sure the game delivers what fans are hoping to see, it looks like Paradox Tectonic is taking the to make sure it’s as good as it can be when it comes. Stay tuned for more news and a new release date as they become available, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola