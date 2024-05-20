Life by You's early access release date has been delayed The Paradox Interactive-published life sim directed by former Sims lead Rod Humble has been delayed out of June 2024 with no new release date.

The much-anticipated life sim, Life by You, has been delayed out of its June 2024 early access release date, and there is no new release window set at this time. The developers have said that instead of committing to a new release window yet, they will focus on getting Life by You to a satisfactory place where they feel further promises of release won’t shift if things don’t go as planned.

Paradox Interactive Deputy CEO Mattias Lilja shared the details of Life by You’s delay in a post on the Paradox website.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Lilja went on to explain the approach to the delay and the reason why there is no new release window in the provided statement:

After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You’s Early Access release date, previously set for June 4th. This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game. However, we believe that additional development time is needed.



While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet.



We will provide more information as soon as possible, until then we want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and patience.

Life by You had an ambitious announcement that got many players excited about its possibilities immediately. For one, it’s a non-EA life sim with an entirely new IP that stands to break free from traditions of the genre and do its own thing. Secondly, former Sims lead Rod Humble is leading up direction of the game, which had many Sims fans thrilled to see how his team will handle it.

It’s a shame to see Life by You pushed back, but with plans to make sure the game delivers what fans are hoping to see, it looks like Paradox Tectonic is taking the to make sure it’s as good as it can be when it comes. Stay tuned for more news and a new release date as they become available, right here at Shacknews.