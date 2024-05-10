The Rogue Prince of Persia delayed to late May to dodge Hades 2 The team at Evil Empire weren't too proud to say they know everyone is enjoying Hades 2 and they don't want The Rogue to be buried in the hype.

The Rogue Prince of Persia had a slight hiccup in its early access launch plans. It was supposed to come to Steam early next week, but then Supergiant Games went and launched Hades 2 in early access. Ubisoft and Evil Empire seem to realize that putting The Rogue directly up against one of the most anticipated games of 2024 and a fellow roguelike is a bad idea, so now the game has been delayed to the back end of May to give it distance from Hades 2 and hopefully enjoy a bit more attention when it comes out.

Evil Empire issued a statement on its developer social media channels this week regarding the delay of The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Evil Empire recognizes the hype around Hades 2 and wants to give The Rogue Prince of Persia space from Supergiant's early access release to give The Rogue a better chance at launch.

Source: Evil Empire

Simply put, the team recognizes the hype behind Hades 2 and they don’t want to put The Rogue directly against it:

While we have every confidence in The Rogue Prince of Persia, it’s not every day that a game in the same genre as you, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2024, will release into Early Access a week before you plan to do the same. We are not prideful enough to ignore the implications of that, and we truly believe that this short delay is the best decision for us and our Early Access journey.

Evil Empire goes on to say that a new date for The Rogue Prince of Persia will be revealed on Monday, May 13, 2024. It also seems as though the release date won’t be pushed out of May, but will rather come out closer to the end of the month. We very much enjoyed an early preview of The Rogue and can see why Evil Empire wants to give it space. It promises to be a solid release itself when the time comes. As we await the full details on Monday, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.