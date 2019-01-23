Star Citizen devs and Crytek's multi-year lawsuit ends in settlement
Newly surfaced documents seem to show that the lawsuit between Crytek and Cloud Imperium Games seems to be coming to a close with an agreement between both parties.
Head out with Hunt: Showdown later this year as fall sets in as it releases for both console and PC.
Eager players can take on Crytek's Hunt: Showdown via Xbox Game Preview right now – happy hunting!
The latest Hunt: Showdown update bring a new boss into the fold as well as a ton of other new features.
Crytek is bringing its swampy early access survival shooter to Xbox and plans to keep gamers on the edge of their seats.
Hunt: Showdown update 5.0 patch notes add new AI creature, the Immolator, and a swath of other changes.
The teams at Improbable and Crytek have teamed up under a "commitment to open platforms," including creation of a SpatialOS dev kit for CryEngine and a new triple-A game project.
Novel design, tight gunplay, and a sprinkling of dread helped Crytek's Hunt: Showdown earn the award for Best Early Access Game of 2018.
The big picture for Hunt: Showdown continues to get filled in during early access with an entirely new mode and some enhancements.
Get a sneak peek in the latest trailer ahead of its debut.