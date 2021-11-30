Hunt: Showdown's community-organized Bayou Bowl III airs this week The biggest and baddest community-organized esports event for Hunt: Showdown kicks off this week.

As big-time fans of all things esports here at Shacknews, we would be letting down our readership if we didn’t let them know about the upcoming Bayou Bowl III. As the premiere community-organized esports event for Hunt: Showdown, the Bayou Bowl brings the game’s best and brightest together for head-to-head action. In the third year of this event, the prize pool has reached $2,500.

Registration for this year’s Bayou Bowl kicked off at the end of October and 176 participants will be competing when the action gets going this week. Fans can catch the action on the official Twitch channel of the Bayou Bowl, twitch.tv/MondayNightHunts. The fun will start on December 4 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

The official Bayou Bowl website explains the allure of the event:

The Bayou Bowl is the premier Hunt: Showdown Esports competition. This competition hosts the fiercest and most competitive hunters, all who are seeking the glory of being crowned the best in the bayou. Our tournaments have facilitated competition between 200+ players from 25+ different countries spanning 5 continents.

Our goal is to host the most reliable, fair, and exciting tournaments to be found within the Hunt community. Our passion is to provide a stage for the best talent the game of Hunt: Showdown has to offer. We accomplish these objectives by offering a highly-advanced scoring infrastructure, reasonable and fair rule set, and professional commentary.

