CS:GO Operation Shattered Web debuts new male and female agents
CS:GO is stepping into new territory with Operation Shattered Web, which will feature equippable male and female agents for the first time in franchise history.
In addition to offering large prize pools for its male competitors, DreamHack Valencia will offer one of the biggest prize pool in women's CS:GO history.
Minh Le is one of the minds behind the original Counter-Strike mod, so his perspective on the growing battle royale mode is one worth hearing in this video interview.
Update 1.36.8.0 for Counter-Strike Global Offensive is delivering a more optimized experience for those still diving into CS:GO.
The holiday cheer has arrived in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, as Valve has added a new 10 Year Veteran Coin and heralded the wintry return of Militia.
Need more convincing that Astralis is the best team in CS:GO esports? The Danish team not only won the ESL Pro League Season 8 Finals, but they're also the first team to complete the Intel Grand Slam and walk away with an extra $1 million.
Valve's popular shooter is now Free-to-Play and has added its own take on the battle royale genre with the new Danger Zone mode.
Intel Extreme Masters came to Chicago for the first time, but the result shouldn't surprise anyone who's followed the CS:GO pro scene. Astralis has once again asserted themselves as the best in the world.
The Shacknews staff thinks back over the biggest highlights of their gaming careers.
Valve is getting deeper into the holiday spirit and bringing Halloween to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.