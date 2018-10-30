Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch model revealed
Nintendo has done it again. Please take a look at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo has done it again. Please take a look at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch.
Shacknews CEO Asif Khan takes a moment to think back on the greatness of the Sega Dreamcast on its 20th birthday.
Shacknews got our hands on the new Nintendo Switch Lite at a preview event in New York
Shacknews is putting on our tinfoil hats and speculating on what the next Xbox console will be called. Please take a look.
Nintendo shareholders were met with some bad news this morning as the Big N provided weak sales expectations for their Switch hybrid handheld console device.
DFC Intelligence released its worldwide video game console system forecast, which predicts digital gaming revenue to surpass physical package sales in 2019.
Images of a Google gaming console controller have leaked and are supporting by a patent. Please take a look.
Now they're playing with power. Switch Power!
If I rubbed a lamp containing a genie, one of my three wishes would be for a Dreamcast Mini. The other two wishes would be for Thin Lizzy to un-die and reform and for Kellogg's to bring back Frosted Double Dip Crunch.
Major Nelson showed off the brand new version of the lastest Xbox One X during the Xbox Gamescom live stream.