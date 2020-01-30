Preorder Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Secure your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch by preordering it before stock runs out.

Nintendo has just revealed the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console and you can bet your bottom dollar that preorders are going to get snapped up. If you want to get your hands on this gorgeous limited edition console, you will need to preorder one from your preferred retailer.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch is probably going to sell quickly.

Revealed on January 30, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch has immediately garnered a whole lot of attention in the gaming community. Just about everyone wants one. As you might expect, this will make purchasing a unit on release a bit tricky – unless you have a preorder.

Thankfully, you can do just that as some US retailers are already accepting preorders for this limited edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch.

Don’t expect much of a shift in that price point between retailers. The only difference you might find is with places like Best Buy that offer payment options and financing. Of course, you can always reduce the price at GameStop buy trading in your old Nintendo Switch if you’re looking to upgrade.

It’s certainly a beautiful console, and with Animal Crossing: New Horizons being highly anticipated, it will not be surprising if stock gets snapped up quickly. Even if you’re on the fence about getting one, it could be worth throwing down a preorder, just in case.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch is due out on March 13, just one week before the release of the game. With your preorder for this limited edition console secured, you can rest assured knowing you’ll have the perfect machine on which to start giving Tom Nook your bells. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Animal Crossing: New Horizons page where we have our extensive coverage of Nintendo’s next entry in the series.

