New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch model revealed

Nintendo has done it again. Please take a look at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch.
Asif Khan
5

Nintendo has just revealed a brand new SKU of the Nintendo Switch inspired by the upcoming release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is beautiful.

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch system will be available in stores on March 13, and have a suggested retail price of $299.99. The system will not include a bundle of the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the design is heavily inspired by the game and franchise. The Switch dock has a picture of Tom Nook alongside Timmy and Tommy, and it is just so very cute. I might die.

These Joy-Cons are a beautiful paste green and blue pairing.
These Joy-Cons are a beautiful paste green and blue pairing.

Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game about going on vacation, Nintendo is also releasing a Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector and the Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector. 

No word on a special edition Switch Lite, but it is cool that there will be an Animal Crossing carrying case for both form factors of Switch devices.
No word on a special edition Switch Lite, but it is cool that there will be an Animal Crossing carrying case for both form factors of Switch devices.

I must have it.

I can hear the ocean as I look at this sweet new carrying case.
I can hear the ocean as I look at this sweet new carrying case.

Nintendo just reported their Q3 2020 financial results, and they just conveniently announced this new model of the Switch right after providing updated guidance. This new Animal Crossing Switch SKU was not public knowledge, so it remains to be seen if Furukawa and the rest of The Big N were playing a game of underpromise and overdeliver.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a March 20, 2020 release date, but collectors and fans will be able to get their hands on these new Nintendo products on March 13. Time to start saving up your bells, because the Tom Nook tax will be real if you are like me and already own a Nintendo Switch. I don't care, because I have to have this. It's beautiful. Keep it locked on Shacknews for everything Nintendo Switch related leading up to Animal Crossing: New Horizons launch and the release of this awesome new Switch SKU.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola