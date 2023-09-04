New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) Executive Chairman Ryan Cohen says 'Disk drives should be required on consoles'

GameStop activist investor turned Executive Chairman Ryan Cohen posted a physical media hot take on X.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
Ryan Cohen on X
4

GameStop Executive Chairman and the company's largest shareholder Ryan Cohen tweeted a real gem of a video game hot take in reply to an article tweet about the upcoming iPhone USB-C port this evening. "Disk drives should be required on consoles," says the guy who runs GameStop. Here's the X post embed.

In case Elon broke tweet embeds here's a transcription of what Ryan Cohen tweeted:

Big win for consumers. Consumers have also invested their hard earned money in to physical video games. Disk drives should be required on consoles.

This is certainly an odd thing to tweet just a few days before GameStop reports Q2 2023 earnings results. GME shares are down 0.54% year-to-date, after a 16.44% decline in August 2023. Cohen's RC Ventures increased its stake in GameStop to 12.1% in June 2023.

He made the purchase of GameStop (GME) shares at $22.55/share, but the stock was unable to hold onto the excitement from the news of insider purchase. There hasn't been much good news lately, with CFO Diana Saddeh-Jaheh resigning and the announcement of GameStop Wallet's shuttering.

GameStop (GME) monthly stock chart since 2019 to 2023.
It's been a wild ride for GME shareholders.
Source: TC2000

Keep it locked on Shacknews for our GameStop (GME) Q2 2023 earnings results coverage on the afternoon of September 6. GameStop has not indicated if there will be an earnings results conference call, but I am sure shareholders would like to hear from the Executive Chairman for more thoughts on other mandates for consoles. Maybe he can get all of the controller makers to decide where the A Button should go next. 

What do you think of Cohen's disk drive mandate for consoles? Would Nintendo Switch cartridges count? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially hedged with in-the-money put options)

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

    September 4, 2023 12:20 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, GameStop (GME) Executive Chairman Ryan Cohen says 'Disk drives should be required on consoles'

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 4, 2023 12:51 AM

      Nothing to do with revenue from used game sales, I’m sure.

    • Mo__ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 4, 2023 1:19 AM

      Hey, I can play this game too!

      A 60 FPS mode should be required on consoles.
      Online multiplayer without a subscription should be required on consoles.
      Compatibility with previous gen controllers should be required on consoles.
      Cross-platform multiplayer should be required on consoles.

      Who exactly is requiring this, again?

      I'd like all of this stuff but it's pretty obvious none of it will happen, just like maintaining disk drives.

    • evildanish legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 4, 2023 1:52 AM

      “Manufacturers are obligated to make products that support my business.”

    • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 4, 2023 6:23 AM

      CEO calls for more government regulations that protect his business.

    • jcutner legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 4, 2023 6:27 AM

      says this as sales of funko pops plummet

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 4, 2023 6:29 AM

      Is this the bozo that blew millions on turning GameStop into an NFT site?

    • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 4, 2023 6:40 AM

      wait. how would a console with no disk drive work? Just game streaming i guess?

      • dasylirion
        reply
        September 4, 2023 7:00 AM

        I haven't had one on any computer built in the past 13 years

      • pantsburgh legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 4, 2023 7:03 AM

        Wait, disk or disc?

      • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 4, 2023 7:07 AM

        He’s talking about the optical drive, not the hard drive.

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 4, 2023 7:09 AM

      I loved having the disk drive on my Super Wildcard DX2. Loading romhacks and being able to play them on a real SNES was so much fun at the time, ages before we had simple flashcart solutions. Translations at the time were really nascent and rough around the edges, but it was such an exciting era for the platform that had otherwise died out a few years prior.

