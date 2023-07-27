GameStop (GME) CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh resigns effective August 11 As Diana Saadeh-Jajeh prepares to step down, vice president of corporate global controller and tax Daniel Moore will take her place as interim CFO.

GameStop is having another executive shakeup as we head into August, that chief financial officer (CFO) Diana Saadeh-Jajeh is preparing to resign next month. She will officially step down from the role in mid-August, and on that same day, current vice president of corporate global controller and tax Daniel Moore will take her place as interim principal financial officer, as well as being appointed principal accounting officer.

GameStop officially announced Diana Saadeh-Jajeh’s resignation in a press release on its investor relations website on July 27, 2023. According to the press release, Saadeh-Jajeh is set to leave the company on August 11, 2023, after which Daniel Moore will take up her duties as interim principal financial officer. There is no reason given for Diana Saadeh-Jajeh’s resignation, nor did any of the GameStop leadership offer a statement on the matter, including executive chairman Ryan Cohen, Daniel Moore, or even Saadeh-Jajeh herself.

GameStop (GME) stock took a small dip, but didn't move too much on word of the resignation of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh from the CFO position.

Source: Google

Saadeh-Jajeh’s resignation comes at an interesting time for GameStop. Just one month ago, the company unexpectedly fired its latest CEO, Matt Furlong, who himself had only been in the role since June 2021. Currently, GameStop has no formal CEO. Ryan Cohen is acting as Executive Chairman of the company until another CEO is appointed. It’s also worth noting that as GameStop COO Nir Patel sold off $2.76 million of stock in the company, Diana Saadeh-Jajeh was also seen to have filed to sell off 10,000 GME shares.

It’s an interesting move by GameStop as the executive leadership of the company shifts yet again. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.