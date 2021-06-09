GameStop's (GME) new CEO is ecommerce veteran Matt Furlong GameStop has announced that Matt Furlong will succeed George Sherman as CEO.

GameStop (GME) is having its Q1 2021 Earnings Call today, but has decided to make a major announcement just before its commencement. Matt Furlong, a veteran of the ecommerce business, will be the company’s next CEO once George Sherman officially steps down in July.

This news comes directly from GameStop, as the company posted a news release to its official website on June 9, 2021. In the release, the company spoke about Furlong’s extensive career. “Mr. Furlong is a veteran e-commerce leader with significant experience implementing growth strategies across global geographies and product categories.” Matt Furlong’s first official day as GameStop CEO is June 21, 2021.

Matt Furlong most recently worked at Amazon, where he served as Country Leader, overseeing the company’s business in Australia. Amazon saw solid growth in Australia under Furlong. Before that, he served as Technical Advisor to the head of Amazon’s North America Consumer business. Furlong spent roughly nine years at Amazon before leaving for his new job as GameStop’s CEO.

Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2021 Earnings Call here

You can listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2021 Earnings Call today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel, as we will be streaming the entire conference call live. If you don’t feel like going over to Twitch, you can also watch/listen to the broadcast using the video embed above.

This wasn’t the only announcement in GameStop’s news release, as they also announced that Mike Recupero has been named the company’s next CFO. The GameStop (GME) news isn’t quite over yet, as the company has its Q1 2021 earnings call, which is set to commence soon. If you need some help keeping up with it all, Shacknews’ GameStop topic page is the place you want to be.