Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2021 Earnings Call here

Here's where you can listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2021 Earnings conference call.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s once again time for GameStop (GME), one of the most talked-about companies on the stock market, to hold its quarterly earnings conference call. Here, we’ll get to hear from executives and leadership at the gaming retailer about how the business performed over the last quarter, as well as what it anticipates for the future. Whether you own GameStop (GME) stock or not, it’ll be a call worth listening to. Here’s how you can listen to the GameStop (GME) Earnings Call.

Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2021 Earnings Call here

You can listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2021 Earnings Call today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET one the Shacknews Twitch channel, as we will be streaming the entire conference call live. If you don’t feel like going over to Twitch, you can also watch/listen to the broadcast using the video embed above.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

