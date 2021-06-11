Splitgate coming to consoles with crossplay next month The fast-paced portal shooter makes the leap from PC to consoles in July with cross-gen and crossplay support.

Back in 2019, 1047 Games turned some heads when they launched Splitage on Steam. Its fast-paced mix of shooter action with mind-bending level traversal via portals proved to be a hit with players. It still carries a “Very Positive” rating via Steam user reviews and now console owners will get the chance to join in on the action. Today, 1047 revealed that Splitgate will be coming to consoles on July 27 with cross-gen and crossplay support.

This is a pretty huge step for Splitgate and it was announced on the IGN Expo 2021 livestream showcase on June 11, 2021. Splitgate has been free-to-play on PC for quite some time, but soon enough, console players will be able to get in on the action and enjoy everything this game has to offer. It's essentially Portal mechanics mixed with arena shooter gameplay comparable to that of Halo multiplayer and has continued to turn heads for many years now (including our own here at Shacknews).

Splitgate went free-to-play on Steam back in April 2020 when it was still called Splitgate: Arena Warfare. The game features battle passes and earnable in-game content, but you don't need to spend a dime to get into its portal-diving momentum-heavy shooter antics. Because of this, it has also enjoyed a very positive rating on Steam. Halo players on Xbox in particular should find this game's feel rather enticing. Moreover, the fact that it's getting crossplay across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam means that all ecosystems will be together in the same lobbies, which should hopefully make for readily active games.

With the console and crossplay launch of Splitgate coming next month, stay tuned for further news and check out the rest of our E3 2021 coverage throughout the weekend.