Shack Together 003 - Random Horse Games, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Nintendo Switch 2 Predictions

Join us on this week's episode of Shack Together as we dive into the industry’s latest gaming news, reviews, and goings on. From Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to Nintendo Switch 2 predictions, we've got all the latest insights from our host Asif Khan, our esteemed guest Greg Burke, and of course myself, Joe Stasio. John couldn’t make this episode’s recording because he was in a thousand person queue waiting for his Apple Vision Pro refund.

On today’s Story Time, we discuss the multi-platform releases of Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and Pentiment, the surprise launch of Penny's Big Breakaway, a quick summary of the DICE awards, the announcement of Elden Ring’s fabled and forthcoming DLC, and so much more. Be together with us for today’s episode, won’t you? Enjoy!

