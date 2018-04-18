Cities: Skylines is on sale for $1 in the Humble Bundle store
The base version of the city builder is on sale, but you can also get a ton of Cities: Skyline's DLC on the cheap.
The base version of the city builder is on sale, but you can also get a ton of Cities: Skyline's DLC on the cheap.
Colossal Order's management sim smash hit Cities: Skylines is now available at retail outlets for Nintendo Switch.
Step away from the noisy metropolis by stepping into this latest park-themed expansion for Cities: Skylines.
Pollution has run wild in Cities: Skylines for too long, so it's time to get eco-friendly!
The new pack will include three buildings inspired by Chinese architecture.
What lies ahead for the city-building sim? Colossal Order's CEO took the time to talk to Shacknews about what's coming up.
Cities: Skylines was used by this couple to help learn that their potential future home would have been destroyed in just a matter of years.
Worried about missing out on the day-night cycle for Cities: Skylines if you don't get the After Dark expansion? Worry not. Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order are indicating that this feature will come to all owners of the base game through a free patch set to deploy next week.
A release date has been set for Cities: Skylines' first major expansion. Get ready to own the night in late September.
Cities: Skylines After Dark will allow us to see what happens when the sun sets in our cities.