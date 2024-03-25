Cities: Skylines 2 Patch 1.1.0f1 notes bring Beach Properties DLC & modding improvements In addition to several bits of paid DLC, Cities: Skylines 2's modding tools and Editor are getting a number of fixes and improvements.

Cities: Skylines 2 may have launched in October 2023, but Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order continue to smooth out the edges and give players more ways to play with their ideal (or nightmare) cityscapes. The latest update dropped and with Patch 1.1.0f1 comes the Beach Properties paid DLC that brings new waterfront zoning, as well as new North American and European coastal buildings and landscaping with trees and vegetation for the occasion. You can also check out new additions and fixes to the modding tools to help you create what you want in your own city sandboxes.

Cities: Skylines 2 Patch 1.1.0f1 notes

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order released Patch 1.1.0f1 and its accompanying patch notes on the Paradox Interactive forums. The big headliner in this one is the release of the Beach Properties DLC. The DLC is $9.99 USD by itself, but you can also get it as part of the Ultimate Edition as included content. It brings waterfront zoning and 60 new buildings of NA and EU design to play with 48 variants. More than that, Cities: Skylines 2’s Editor and modding tools got some updates and additions. Code modding support came to play with this one, allowing you to dig in deep to the game’s nuts and bolts to adjust them for new mods. Check out the full run of patch notes just below:

Asset Pack - Beach Properties (Paid Content)

New North American Waterfront Zoning

30 New Buildings

24 Additional Variants

New European Waterfront Zoning

30 New Buildings

24 Additional Variants

4 New Palm Trees

6 New Signature Buildings

Deluxe Relax Station (Paid Content)

16 New Songs

New DJ Content

Editor & Modding

Added code modding support

Added modding toolchain installation & status (for creating code mods)

Added Editor with support for map creation

Import/export height map

Import resource map

Select climate

Add/edit water sources

Define map details, like name and theme

Added Paradox Mods integration for sharing of

Code mods

Save games

Custom maps

Performance

Optimized various systems to reduce frame-time spikes and overall simulation performance

Optimized frametime while placing buildings

Optimized slightly some culling scenarios

Optimized UI rendering, especially Widget system for photo mode and options

Reduced overhead of rendering curves in UI

General Fixes & Improvements

Added extinguishing sound for firefighting helicopters

Added automatic random rotation when placing single trees, bushes, and some props

Updated Bus stop, Bus shelter, Taxi Stand, Taxi shelter and Tram stop toolbar icons

Improved visibility of guidelines on snow

Improved default cursor for better visibility on snow

Improved Land Value System

Service Coverage of Healthcare, Education, Police and Telecom now affects Land Value

Reachability of Commercial Services now affects Land Value

Stops and Stations of Public Transportation now affect Land Value

Noise, Water, Air and Ground Pollution now affect Land Value

Shorelines now affects Land Value

Added a max limit to Land Value bonus factor

Replaced "Building Land Value" Info Mode with "Land Value Source" Info Mode in Land Value Info View

"Rent Too High" warning notifications are now highlighted when Land Value Info View is active

Added Land Value Tooltip to a cursor which shows the monetary value of the land or building where the building is located when Land Value Info View is active

Fixed crash to desktop when building with direct connection to pedestrian path levels up

Fixed crash to desktop soon after loading a save if the save was created shortly after the previous load / new game

Fixed crash to desktop when running the simulation after placing creatures with “AddObject” menu

Fixed crash to desktop when hovering over missing tree asset or clicking missing spawnable building asset.

Entire UI disappears permanently after clicking on Line Details of CO Vehicles when CS1 bonus is not available

Fixed crash to desktop occuring after performing certain actions and then relocating the building

Fixed cargo vehicles sometimes spawning in the middle of the cargo building

Fixed cargo vehicles very rarely use more than the first two loading bays in Cargo Terminals

Fixed buffer stops appearing on train outside connections (fixed for new connections)

Fixed service vehicles sometimes despawn after completing tasks (Potentially affects fire engines, police cars, maintenance vehicles, ambulances, hearses, and taxis)

Fixed vehicles stopping/slowing down at the wrong location when multiple vehicles are queuing to turn from a road into a building lot

Fixed first-person camera height on Tampere and San Francisco maps (height restriction now has a minimum of 4096 on maps with lower height scale)

Fixed pause menu save game notification having a visible string ID after save is complete

Fixed dead tree leaf colors to be brown

Fixed line color modifications only updating for one part of multi-part vehicles until hovered with the mouse

Fixed garbage trucks, road maintenance vehicles, and post vans using bus stop bays for driving through

Fixed flickering collision icon when placing/moving transport stop at the border between continuous road segments

Added achievement disable warning to the load game detail panel

Improved achievement warning banner text in the Load Game panel when Unlimited Money or Unlock All was already selected

Fixed several floating trees and props on buildings

Fixed UI breaking if there is a chirp with missing brand prefab

Fixed endless siren for the Early Disaster Warning System

Fixed notifications staying in the original place after relocating a building

Fixed water/sewage capacity notifications not working

Fixed the tornado event disappearing properly after being dismissed blocking the game from starting another tornado

Fixed piles on building lots (certain types of warehouses, coal power plant, recycling center) displaying the wrong resource type and amount currently stored

Fixed issues with some states getting stuck with almost all tools if mouse press and release happen during the same frame

Fixed intersection node icon to be the correct one

Fixed an issue where it was possible to delete keyframes in two curve editors at the same time. Now when clicking outside of an editor, it will defocus keyframes in that editor.

Fixed pause button not working in Cinematic Camera

Fixed several issues when using a controller

Fixed changing either 'Menu Music Volume' or 'Radio Volume' after going back to the Main Menu causes the Radio Music to play

Improved cinematic camera smoothing control

That covers the entirety of the Cities: Skylines 2 Patch 1.1.0f1 notes. For more on updates, news, and guides on the game, be sure to follow our Cities: Skylines 2 topic.