Cities: Skylines 2 mod support expected to exit Beta by 'Finnish fall' The public Betas for Paradox Mods and code modding should be available by the end of March.

One of the main features on the horizon for Cities: Skylines 2 since its launch has been mod support, and Colossal Order is hard at work on making it happen. The team dropped a new update on the topic and shared that mod support should go into public Beta in March. However, the developers also shared that they expect mod tools for Cities 2 should be ready to leave beta by “Finnish fall,” or around August or September 2024.

Colossal Order shared its update on mod support for Cities: Skylines 2 in a Steam Developer blog post this week. According to the announcement, Colossal Order hopes to have code modding and the Paradox Mods system ready for open beta by the end of March 2024. There are also details on other release window expectations this year.

Public beta version of Map editing available in the live build together with code modding or soon after



Public beta version of Asset editing to be announced, only after the technical issues are sorted can we roll out the tool



Continue to work on the modding support and get out of the Beta stage during the Finnish fall.

Colossal Order expects mod support will enter open beta by March with a full release by around August or September 2024.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Mod support has been one of the north stars of Cities: Skylines 2 post-launch development since the game came out in October 2023. We’ve had a lot of fun with the game since, but Cities: Skylines 2 has the potential for much-expanded revelry once the tools are in place to allow users to create some of their own tweaks and content for the game.

Colossal Order has teased since last year that mod support would have a beta period, and it seems that’s finally around the corner. So hopefully progress runs smoothly and we see a full release of Paradox Mods and other modding tools around August or September 2024. As we await further updates, stay tuned for more Cities: Skylines 2 coverage.